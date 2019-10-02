76°F
Sports Roundup: Sharks girls finish third at Falcon Invitational

Staff Report
October 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Sixth-grader Julianna Ondrisko finished the 2.1-mile course at Foothill High School in 15 minutes, 35 seconds to place seventh and lead the Rosemary Clarke Middle School girls cross country team to a third-place finish Saturday at the Falcon Invitational.

Three other Sharks finished among the top 32 in the 81-runner field, with seventh-grader Ryleigh Denton placing 23rd in 17:11 followed by classmates Khylarann Park (26th, 17:19) and Jordan Onigkeit (32nd, 18:08). Rosemary Clarke totaled 103 team points, well behind first-place Bob Miller’s 24, 29 behind Cadwallader and 22 points ahead of fourth-place Leavitt.

In the boys race, seventh-grader Caleb Sierra-Hudgens finished in eighth place in a time of 13:49 to lead the Sharks to fifth place in a 10-team field.

The boys race was extremely competitive, as 29 points separated first-place American Preparatory Academy from sixth-place Cram.

Sixth-graders Kohlzin Park (25th, 15:07) and Aydon Veloz (28th, 15:19) and seventh-grader Cullen Waldrop (32d, 15:32) followed Sierra-Hudgens for the Sharks.

The boys field included 112 runners.

Golf

Junior Breanne Nygaard’s 10-over 82 paced the Pahrump Valley High School golf team to another first-place finish in a Sunset League match, this time Sept. 24 at Legacy Golf Club in Henderson.

The Trojans easily have won the team title at each league match this year. This time around the margin was 61 shots over Western, even though the Trojans shot their worst score in relation to par, 158 over, of the season.

Nygaard finished second to rival Carolyn Lemon of Western, who carded a 79 to top Nygaard for the first time this season. Nygaard previously had been the medalist Aug. 29 at Aliante Golf Club and Sept. 18 at Las Vegas Golf Club, while the two tied Sept. 4 at Las Vegas National.

Four Trojans finished in the top six at Legacy, with Shania Hopkins fourth at 118, Toni Cross-Smith fifth at 120 and Alyssa Holmes sixth at 126.

Pahrump Valley will host the fifth Sunset League match of the year, as golfers from Western, Mojave, Del Sol and Valley will join the Trojans today at Mountain Falls.

Cross country

Beatty High School’s Jose Granados ran Foothill High School’s 5,000-meter course in 17:02 to finish second in the junior/senior race Saturday at the Falcon Invitational in Henderson.

Granados finished behind only Valley senior Christian Franklin, the defending Class 3A state champion. While a full minute behind Franklin, the Beatty senior outkicked Coronado senior Tom Dougherty, Moapa Valley junior Preston Humes and Democracy Prep junior Oracio Garcia, each of whom finished 2 seconds behind Granados.

Also running for the Hornets was junior Alfonso Sandoval, whose time of 20:26 was good for 101st in the field of 187.

Senior Brandon Ruud finished in 18:18 to place 29th for Pahrump Valley, which finished 14th in the junior/senior race. Also running for the Trojans were seniors Andrew Hope (93rd, 20:32), Keegan Thomie (99th, 20:45), Ramon Yabra (127th, 21:45), Cyle Havel (159th, 23:26) and Kaden Vitto (171st, 24:34).

Freshmen Vincent Martinez (73rd, 21:30) and Jacob Gray (81st, 21:45) led the way for the Pahrump Valley boys in the freshman/sophomore race, with Sean Gray finishing 135th in 25:01 and Gavin Schudel placing 154th in 29:01.

Pahrump Valley’s girls placed eighth in the freshman/sophomore race, led by sophomore Arianna Hamilton’s 42nd-place finish in 24:55. She was followed by sophomores Larisa Tarasova (61st, 26:43), Beverly Roundy (77th, 28:14) and Stephanie Frias-Esparza (87th, 29:13) and freshman Lynnly Jackson (92nd, 30:03).

As for the junior/senior race, Shanniah Tripp was the only Pahrump Valley runner, and her time of 30:07 was good for 92nd place.

Girls volleyball

The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team had a very busy weekend but also a very successful one, winning seven of nine matches at the Boulder City Invitational.

All but two of the matches were done in straight sets, including victories over Liberty Baptist, Valley (twice), Spring Valley and Del Sol and losses to Silverado and Tech. The other matches were 2-1 wins over Virgin Valley and Lincoln County.

