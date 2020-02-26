Sports Roundup: Steck, Edwards win scotch doubles Division A at Nugget

Cathleen Steck and Cliff Edwards combined to roll a 752 series to win Division A of the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s scotch doubles tournament on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget.

File photo The Pahrump Nugget will host the 2020 State Open Bowling Championship beginning March 13 and running through April 5.

Chase Stevens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Aniya Smith, 10, competes in the Lil' Air youth competition Jan. 26, 2019 at Lee Canyon. The resort's Lil' Air & Style competition will be held Saturday.

Steck and Edwards, with a 140 handicap, rolled games of 221, 190 and 201 to claim the $130 first prize.

Renee and Roy Green, with one of the lower handicaps in the field at 108, rolled 202, 214 and 212 for a 736 total and the second-place prize of $80. They were followed by Debbie Varner and Larry Barbier (713, 156 handicap, $60), Annette and Larry Attebery (710, 162 handicap, $40) and Nellie and Flip Griffith (699, 145 handicap, $30).

Peggy Rhoads and Ralph Johnson, with a 207 handicap, rolled games of 193, 171 and 173 for a 744 series to claim the $140 first-place payout in Division B. That was nine pins better than Sharon McKinney and Armand Kilfoyle, whose 237 handicap added to games of 184, 136 and 178 totaled 735 and $110 for second place.

The top six places cashed in Division B, with Connie and Tom Dragna (719, 267 handicap, $70) in third, Vicky and Don Hoffmann (715, 218 handicap, $50) in fourth, Kat Stottlemyer and John Pickard (709, 210 handicap, $40) in fifth and Arlene and Tom Leedom (708, 210 handicap, $30) in sixth.

Seventeen pairs bowled in Division A, while 22 pairs competed in Division B.

Lil’ Air &Style at Lee Canyon

Cru Carmen, 12, of Las Vegas will try to defend his title at Lee Canyon’s Lil’ Air &Style youth competition Saturday.

Carmen, who won the open division of Lee Canyon’s Lil’ Air contest in January, started in the Freerider program when he was 6 years old and today is a member of the resort’s snowboard race development program.

The competition, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is the culmination of the four-week Freerider and Mountaineer programs. The Mountaineer program includes skiers aged 3 to 6, and the Freerider program is for skiers and snowboarders aged 7 to 12. Participants will be judged on skill, style and execution of a beginner jump and jib.

While all program participants can compete for free, skiers and snowboarders ages 3 to 12 who were not enrolled in a program can compete in the open division with either a season pass or the purchase of a single-day lift ticket.

Registration for kids not enrolled in a youth program will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the open class competition slated for 2 p.m.

Nugget hosting State Open

The 2020 State Open Championship will be held March 13-April 5 at the Pahrump Nugget, featuring a four-person team event, doubles, singles and scratch singles events in two divisions.

The event is certified by the United States Bowling Congress, with Division 1 for averages 180 and up and Division 2 for 179 and down for singles. The handicap is 90 percent of 230. There is also an All Events competition for bowlers who complete three consecutive games in each event.

Entry deadlines begin March 6. For more information, contact tournament manager Ruth Parker at 702-806-7212 or email nevadastateusbc@gmail.com, and online entry forms are available at bowlnv.com

Ex-Trojan wrestling in N.C.

Former Pahrump Valley High School football player and wrestler Dylan Wright moved to North Carolina and has picked up where he left off for the Enka High School wrestling team.

Wright went 11-1 between 182 and 195 pounds, winning each match by fall. As North Carolina does not allow multiple wrestlers in a weight class during the individual state tournament, Wright did not compete, as Enka has seniors at both weights, with one winning a region title and the other taking second.

Enka finished second in the Class 3A team tournament, but Wright won his bout in the title match, pinning Northern Guilford’s Conner Lachesky in 45 seconds as the Jets lost 42-31 to end their season 29-7.

Wright’s father, David, said the junior plans to be 220 pounds by the time football season rolls around. The Jets football team went 1-10 last fall, including 0-8 in their conference.