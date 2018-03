Standings for Pahrump area sports teams

Thinkstock Standings show how local high school sports teams are faring during the spring sports season.

BASEBALL

(Through Wednesday; overall records in parentheses)

Class 3A Sunset

Desert Pines (8-6) 0 0

Western (3-7) 0 0

Mojave (3-11) 0 0

Pahrump Valley (3-11) 0 0

Sunrise Mountain (2-8) 0 0

Cheyenne (0-4) 0 0

Class 1A Central

Spring Mountain (2-2) 0 0

Beatty (1-2) 0 0

Round Mountain (2-6) 0 0

Tonopah (1-8) 0 0

This Week’s Schedule

Monday, April 2

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

(Through Wednesday; overall records in parentheses)

Class 3A Sunset

Pahrump Valley (7-3) 0 0

Western (4-4) 0 0

Desert Pines (2-4) 0 0

Cheyenne (1-3) 0 0

Mojave (1-4) 0 0

Sunrise Mountain (1-6) 0 0

This Week’s Schedule

Centennial Spring Jamboree at Majestic Park, Las Vegas

Friday, March 30

Pahrump Valley vs. TBA,

9 a.m.

Saturday, March 31

Pahrump Valley vs. TBA,

8 a.m.

Regular Season

Monday, April 2

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.