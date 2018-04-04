Standings for Pahrump area teams

Baseball
(Through Monday; overall records
in parentheses)
Class 3A Sunset
Desert Pines (8-6)00
Western (3-7)00
Pahrump Valley (4-11)00
Mojave (3-11)00
Sunrise Mountain (2-9)00
Cheyenne (0-4)00
Class 1A Central
Spring Mountain (2-2)00
Beatty (1-3)00
Round Mountain (2-6)00
Tonopah (3-8)00
This Week’s Schedule
Monday, April 9
Mojave at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 10
Beatty at Indian Springs, 3 p.m.
Softball
(Through Monday; overall records
in parentheses)
Class 3A Sunset
Pahrump Valley (10-6)00
Western (4-4)00
Desert Pines (2-4)00
Cheyenne (1-3)00
Mojave (1-4)00
Sunrise Mountain (1-6)00
This Week’s Schedule
Monday, April 9
Mojave at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.