Standings for Pahrump area teams

Staff Report
April 4, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Baseball

(Through Monday; overall records

in parentheses)

Class 3A Sunset

Desert Pines (8-6)00

Western (3-7)00

Pahrump Valley (4-11)00

Mojave (3-11)00

Sunrise Mountain (2-9)00

Cheyenne (0-4)00

Class 1A Central

Spring Mountain (2-2)00

Beatty (1-3)00

Round Mountain (2-6)00

Tonopah (3-8)00

This Week’s Schedule

Monday, April 9

Mojave at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10

Beatty at Indian Springs, 3 p.m.

Softball

(Through Monday; overall records

in parentheses)

Class 3A Sunset

Pahrump Valley (10-6)00

Western (4-4)00

Desert Pines (2-4)00

Cheyenne (1-3)00

Mojave (1-4)00

Sunrise Mountain (1-6)00

This Week’s Schedule

Monday, April 9

Mojave at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

