Strong individual performances land Trojans in 2nd at Boulder Creek meet — PHOTOS

Trojans junior Aaron Rily leads Pahrump under near-perfect weather to secure second place in the Boulder Creek meet.

Pahrump Valley High School junior Travis Floyd attempts to round out middle hole on the back 18 during the Boulder Creek meet in Boulder City on Mar. 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Travis Floyd follows through on a swing during the Boulder Creek meet in Boulder City on Mar. 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Tanner Gott clubs a ball deep down the El Dorado Valley course on Mar. 11 during the Trojans' league away meet in Boulder City. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Samson Wagner sizes up a putt during the Boulder creek meet on Mar. 11. in Boulder City. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Cayden Cowley competes in Boulder City during the Trojans' road Boulder creek meet on Mar. 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Cayden Cowley competes in Boulder City during the Trojans' road Boulder creek meet on Mar. 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Aaron Riley attempts to finish a hole on the Coyote Run course during the Boulder Creek meet in Boulder City on March 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Aaron Riley attempts to finish a hole on the Coyote Run course during the Boulder Creek meet in Boulder City on March 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last Wednesday, Pahrump Valley High School’s boys golf program continued 3A Mountain League play at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City.

Competing on a par-72 layout with significantly higher than the average March temperatures, golfers battled the relentless sun and a challenging two-course setup split between Eldorado Valley and Coyote run that rewarded consistency across all 18 holes.

By the end of the afternoon, a balanced performance from the Virgin Valley Bulldogs proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs secured the team victory with a 324 (+36).

Virgin Valley’s success was fueled by consistency throughout its lineup and a standout performance from Gavin Cramer, who fired a 78 (+6) to tie for the low round of the day. Cramer shared medalist honors with Grady Grant of Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, who matched the score while competing as an individual.

The Bulldogs had a decent showing, placing four out of their six players (Gavin Cramer, Viktor Cu, Charles Davis, Archie Pulido) inside the top ten individually.

The Trojans placed second with a 343 (+55) team total, relying on steady rounds throughout their lineup.

Leading the Trojans, junior Aaron Riley shot an 83 (+11) to finish seventh individually.

Senior Cayden Cowley was close behind with an 84 (+12), placing eighth. The Trojans also received solid contributions from juniors Samson Wagner with an 87 (+15) and Travis Floyd with an 89 (+17). Sophomore Tanner Gott rounded out the scoring with a 97 (+25).

Competing on their home course, the Boulder City Eagles finished third with a 348 (+60) team score.

The Eagles were led by Brayden Alvarade, who shot an 80 (+8) to finish fourth overall. Chase Herbolsheirmer added an 81 (+9) for fifth place.

Other rounds for Boulder City included Bennet Forney (93), Lars Litjens (94), Landon Nelson (106), and Kash Steilen (109).

Moapa Valley placed lastly in fourth with a 413 (+125) team score.

Levi Nelson led the Pirates with a 91 (+19). Teammates JJ Erickson (106), Gage Ozaki (108), Ryan Wadsworth (108), and Jakoby Hess (108) also completed the round, while Kayden Whitaker carded a 138.

Individual standouts across the field

While team scores dominated the leaderboard, several individual golfers also delivered quite a few notable performances.

Along with Cramer and Grant sharing medalist honors at 78, Davis’ 79 placed him third overall. Alvarade (80) and Herbolsheirmer (81) rounded out the top five.

Additional top-10 finishes included Pulido (82), Riley (83), Cowley (84), and a tie at ninth between Jordan Luh of The Meadows School and Cu, both shooting 85 (+13).

Amongst 36 competing individual golfers across the Class 3A Mountain League, the Trojans have Rily clocking in at the 9th spot (63.5 points) with Cowley hot on his tail in 10th (59 points.)

Looking ahead

With some time off until next Wednesday, the program will be hosting their second league meet of the season on Wednesday, Mar. 25 with tee time slated for 11:00 a.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.