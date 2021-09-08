77°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Strong leads the way as Wolf Pack take down Golden Bears

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
September 8, 2021 - 2:02 am
 
UNR Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) runs the ball against New Mexico Lobos cornerback Dont ...
UNR Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) runs the ball against New Mexico Lobos cornerback Donte Martin (8) during the second half of a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Carson Strong led Nevada to a win over California in the season opener for the Wolf Pack, 22-17.

Nevada, coming off an impressive 7-2 season last year with a bowl win, was looking to start the season off right and get a big win on the road against a Power 5 conference team. For those of you who may not know, the Power 5 conferences are the ACC, the Big 10, the Big 12, the Pac 12 and the SEC.

The Wolf Pack traveled to the University of California to take on the Golden Bears in just their fourth meeting in the last 65 years. Nevada had won two consecutive games against Cal coming into the matchup, with the most recent being in 2012. Nevada won that game while being on the road, 31-24.

Strong, a junior QB from California, is beginning his third straight season as the Wolf Pack’s starting quarterback. Last year he completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,858 yards and 27 touchdowns. He is on the radar as a top quarterback prospect this season and is an NFL caliber player.

Cal jumped out to an early 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. It looked like Nevada was going to be in for a long day, but they weren’t ready to call it quits yet.

Strong was able to get things going in the second quarter. On the first drive of the second quarter, Strong threw for 35 yards, leading to a field and starting the shift in momentum.

The Wolf Pack followed up the field goal with two more scoring drives before the first half would end and went into the locker room with just a one-point deficit, 13-14.

The third quarter went much like the second quarter, with Nevada taking charge. Nevada outscored Cal 9-0 and went into the fourth quarter with a 22-14 lead. They were able to score 22 consecutive points before the Golden Bears were able to add a field goal in the fourth quarter, but the Nevada offense was too much for the Bears defense.

Nevada was able to come away with a road victory against a Power 5 conference opponent for the first time since their 2012 win against these same Cal Bears.

Carson Strong finished with a game high 312 pass yards to go along with two touchdown passes. Toa Taua led the way on the ground for the Wolf Pack with 37 yards on 10 carries.

Nevada’s next game will be this Saturday, Sept. 11, when they host Idaho State for their home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Golden Knights' Mark Stone, right, celebrates his goal with Max Pacioretty during the third per ...
Which Golden Knights players could go to the 2022 Olympics?
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Several Golden Knights players, including Mark Stone and Robin Lehner, should have the chance to compete in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing now that the NHL is participating.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) signals during the third quarter of an NCAA football ...
UNLV tabs sophomore as starting QB against Arizona State
By Sam Gordon Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Doug Brumfield is going to start at quarterback for the Rebels on Saturday against No. 25 Arizona State, UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo announced Monday.

 
Raiders season tickets returned by vaccine-reluctant fans
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The team announced last month that it would require all fans attending Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium to be vaccinated.

Correa and Padilla take tops spots in 3-6-9 tourney
Correa and Padilla take tops spots in 3-6-9 tourney
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

John Correa and Carol Padilla rolled their way to the top spots in their divisions during the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s 3-6-9 Singles tournament on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Oakland A's President Dave Kaval talks about the current s ...
A’s express frustration in latest setback for ballpark in Oakland
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Oakland A’s push to land a Bay Area ballpark hit another snag after the Alameda County administrator expressed hesitancy to opt into a proposed tax district to help fund it.

Golden Knights CEO Bill Foley speaks to the media at an event to announce that the Golden Knigh ...
Bill Foley honors Oct. 1 responders with potential MLS team name
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Foley Entertainment, founded by Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, on Aug. 25 filed to trademark Las Vegas Heroes, tied to an expansion Major League Soccer team.

Liberty High School Anthony Jones (5) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a footb ...
High school football cancellations aren’t going away anytime soon
By Ron Kantowski Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The first week of the prep football season was considered a success. But eight games were canceled by causes related to the COVID pandemic, player eligibility and wildfires.

 
Raiders address linebacker issues by trading for Denzel Perryman
By Vincent Bonsignore Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With Nicholas Morrow and Javin White out for extended periods with injuries, Raiders linebackers Tanner Muse and Divine Deablo also have chances to earn more playing time.