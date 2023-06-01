Summer workouts for PVHS student-athletes

Summer is here, which means that students are out of school.

That also means that fall sports at Pahrump Valley High School will be gearing up over the summer to begin preparing for the seasons once the 2023-24 school year starts up in August.

Here is the current schedule for the Trojan athletics over the summer:

Football:

Second-year head coach Thom Walker will be looking to lead the Trojans back to the playoffs after missing them in the 2022 season.

Pahrump Valley finished fourth in the Mountain league just one game behind Eldorado High, the final playoff team in the 3A Southern regionals.

The Trojans dropped a heartbreaker to the Sundevils in the second to last game of the season, which would turn out to be the difference in the final standings.

Walker will begin his summer conditioning program this upcoming Monday, June 5, at the high school on the practice field.

Workouts will be Monday through Thursday, from 6-9 a.m. Players should bring tennis shoes for weight training and cleats for field work.

Unfortunately, due to being short-staffed, there will be no travel camps this summer for the football program.

Pahrump Valley will kick off their season with a home game on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. against the Somerset Academy Losee Lions.

Volleyball:

Veronica Montanez will be taking over the girls volleyball program at Pahrump Valley beginning this upcoming fall season.

Montanez was previously the junior varsity coach and the varsity assistant coach.

Montanez will be looking to improve on the Trojans’ 2022 season that had a disappointing end. They were knocked out in the first round of the 3A Southern regional tournament by the eventual state champion Boulder City Eagles.

The Trojans finished the 2022 season with a 6-21 record.

Pahrump Valley has made the playoffs each of the last 10 seasons dating back to the 2012 season.

Montanez has already begun summer workouts for volleyball. They take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-5 p.m.

She will be holding a 3-day camp at the end of July that will have two sessions – one for third through seventh graders and one for eighth through 11th graders.

The camp will be held July 24-26. The third through seventh graders will attend the camp from 8-10 a.m. and the eighth through 11th graders will attend the camp from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Girls Soccer:

The girls’ soccer team will be under new leadership going into the 2023 season.

Former head coach Julie Carrington has stepped down from her head coach position and she has given the reins to her former assistant coach Amy Carlson.

The Trojans have made the playoffs in each of the last five years. In that time, they have won three 3A Southern regional titles, including back-to-back titles in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and they won the 2021 3A state championship.

Carlson will begin her summer workout program on Thursday, July 13 and it will run Tuesday through Thursday each week.

Workouts will run from 6-8 a.m. July 13-27, then starting Monday, July 31, workouts will be Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m.

Tennis:

For information regarding tennis summer workouts, please contact head coach Michael Delarosa at mdelarosa@nyeschools.org.

If you have any questions regarding the summer workouts or the upcoming season, please contact the coaches or the Pahrump Valley athletic department.

All students who wish to participate in any sports will need to be registered on www.registermyathlete.com and they will need to turn in the correct, up-to-date physical paperwork.

