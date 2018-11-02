Tailgate party planned before Pahrump Valley playoff game

As president of the Pahrump Valley High School Booster Club, supporting Trojan teams comes naturally to Cindy Colucci. But when the school’s football team won a league title and earned a home playoff game, Colucci decided that merited something a little more special.

Cindy Colucci/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The first 1,000 fans through the gate Friday night for the football playoff game between Pahrump Valley and Boulder City high schools will receive this "black-out" T-shirt. The game begins at 7 p.m., with a pregame tailgate party from 4-6 p.m.

Cindy Colucci/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Burger King in Pahrump simultaneously urges diners to try a new burger and supports the Pahrump Valley High School football team in its playoff game Friday night.

Cindy Colucci/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge, a longtime supporter of Pahrump Valley High School athletics, shows its support for the Trojans as they take on Boulder City in the Class 3A playoffs Friday night in Pahrump.

Cindy Colucci/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Goodwill Store expresses its backing for the Pahrump Valley High School football team as it prepares to take on Boulder City in the Class 3A playoffs tonight at Trojan Field.

Cindy Colucci/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pourhouse offers its support to the Pahrump Valley High School football team in Friday night's home playoff game against Boulder City.

Knowing local businesses regularly support youth sports, and having a wide range of contacts, Colucci lined up sponsorships for a pregame tailgate party before tonight’s 7 p.m. Class 3A playoff game against Boulder City. Then she went to businesses that have message boards out front and asked them to show their support for the Trojans.

The result? Starting at 4 p.m. today there will be a massive tailgate party in the main parking lot of the school. Food will be provided by Pete’s Meats and Treats will be supplying $5 barbecue platters, which will be sold during the game as well.

“And a portion of the proceeds will be donated back to the PVHS athletic program,” Colucci said.

K-Ace Country 103.1 FM radio will be on hand, and there will be games and activities throughout the tailgate party.

“Face painting, cornhole, dunk tank, pin the beard on the coaches and more,” Colucci said.

The first 1,000 fans at the gate will receive free “black-out” T-shirts featuring a Trojan head logo.

“The price of a ticket is $10, because the NIAA sets the price,” Colucci said, referring to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, which governs high school sports. “So people can come get a $10 T-shirt.”

Several local sponsors have joined in the effort to celebrate and support the Trojans, including Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge, which has given so much over the years to Pahrump Valley High School that the dealership was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame this year.

Other sponsors include Affiliated Chiropractic, Affiliated Physical Therapy, Classic Homes, Dairy Queen, Tony DeMeo, Drew’s Tire Pros, Floyd Construction, K-Ace Country 103.1, Snowden Landscape, Spring Mountain Motor Resort, Valley Electric Association and Wulfenstein Construction.