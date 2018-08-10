Teen captures first Modifieds victory at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Fourteen-year-old Jake Pike isn’t legally able to drive on the streets, but Saturday night you could catch him in Victory Lane at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Rob Street Racing Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jake Pike, right, won his first Modifieds division race Saturday night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

As Jonathan Mitchell Jr. did two races ago, Pike managed to outrun the field to claim his first Modified feature event win, beating Brad Hopkins, Vinny Raucci, Carl Vanhoose, Mitchell and Lane Williams to the checkered flag.

Another youngster who celebrated in Victory Lane was Haylee Little. The talented young female driver outran current Mini Stock points leader Aiden Murphy and Red Kowal to take the top spot in the feature. Courtney Murphy, Ryan Howard and Remmington Nicosia completed the field.

Allen Lokey out-bested Chris Hansen, Natasha Pooler and Michael DeCroff to claim the Coupe feature event.

Anthony Mann put on a dominating performance in the Bomber division for the second race in a row. Mann made it look easy, outrunning Michael Riefler, Gary Wyatt, Steve Dinerstein, Bobby Schumacher and Arlie Daniel to pick up the checkered flag.

Jared Ward’s dominating season continues as he bested Aaron Smith and Robert Gannon to pick up another Hobby Stock feature event win.

Ray Garnica claimed the Micro Sprint division main event after beating Eddie Chacon, Racin Silva, Jason Funk, Evil Pruitt and Clint Silva to the line.

Matt Belcher picked up his first win at Pahrump Valley Speedway in the Late Model division. Dave Belcher, Nick Ortiz and Mark Hodges also competed.

Alex Williams has now won two in a row after beating out Dale Daffer in a fierce two-car Super Stock division shootout.

Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Pahrump Valley Speedway Facebook page or pahrumpvalleyspeedway.weebly.com