72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

The NSHP Turkey Toss results

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Class A Pahrump Turkey Toss winner Lathan Dilger fi ...
Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Class A Pahrump Turkey Toss winner Lathan Dilger finished with a score of 4-1 on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Petrack Park.
Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Class B winner Stephen Lamar finished with an undef ...
Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Class B winner Stephen Lamar finished with an undefeated score of 4-0 on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Pahrump Turkey Toss horseshoe event.
More Stories
Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team huddles to listen to their coaches for their first game ag ...
Pahrump Valley girls volleyball miss the playoffs but improved
Trojans defenders run towards the ball as the Virgin Valley Bulldogs kick a long pass towards P ...
3A northern Nevada teams dominate the field and win both boys and girls soccer state championship games
Pahrump Valley’s Austin Alvarez (33) runs the ball down the center against four SLAM pla ...
Pahrump Valley football season over
Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) (left) and Rhett Swaner (1) (right) hug after the season ends for P ...
Fall Pahrump Valley sports comes to an end
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
November 22, 2024 - 3:33 am
 
Updated November 22, 2024 - 5:44 am

In preparation for Thanksgiving, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held the Pahrump Turkey Toss Tournament at Petrack Park over the weekend.

The horseshoe pitchers were unaffected by the cold breeze on Saturday as scores remained high by the end of the tournament. There were 10 pitchers over the weekend and one left undefeated for his first class championship tournament win.

It was a close battle between the top two Class B players, Stephen Lamar and Karen Semplinski. Semplinski was scoring high, reaching scores of over 40 points a game in half her games. Meanwhile, Lamar would win two games by less than four points.

In the last match-up, Semplinski played against Lamar but Lamar would score his highest game against his strongest opponent. Lamar won 42/30 and take the win for his first championship win.

In Class A, there was a clear winner but second place gave him a run for his money. Lathan Dilger and Cody Williams from Arizona were competing for the win. Williams would only take a loss from Dilger in a high-scoring 58/35 game, but Williams would have one last shot at potentially taking the win away from Dilger in the playoffs game.

In the final game between Dilger and Williams, the difference was only four points and Dilger would take his final win of the day for the championship.

Randy Salzwimmer won the 50/50 raffle from Pahrump.

The next game will be the Pahrump Christmas Open on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at Petrack Park.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team huddles to listen to their coaches for their first game ag ...
Pahrump Valley girls volleyball miss the playoffs but improved
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Although the Trojan’s girls volleyball team missed out on the playoffs this year the girls improved their league record after ending 6-6, a one improvement compared to last season.

Pahrump Valley’s Austin Alvarez (33) runs the ball down the center against four SLAM pla ...
Pahrump Valley football season over
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojan’s success brought them to the regional playoffs and nearly into the state championship, but were cut short after losing the the top team in the league in their semifinals game.

Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) (left) and Rhett Swaner (1) (right) hug after the season ends for P ...
Fall Pahrump Valley sports comes to an end
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Trojans football were the last to team to stay in the post-season, but that all came to an end after losing to SLAM in the semifinals.

Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) (center) shouts "Let's go!" after the national anthem bef ...
Pahrump Valley advances to the semifinals
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After a 48-40 victory for the Trojans, the Pahrump team is advancing to the semifinals against the No. 1 team in the league, Sports Leadership and Management.

Randy Stout won the Groupies tournament of the November Pahrump 500 Club's bowling event on Sun ...
Pahrump 500 Club: November results
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Over $600 were spread out over three tournaments and two side pots on Sunday