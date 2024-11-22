The NSHP Turkey Toss results

The NSHP held a Thanksgiving themed horseshoe pitching tournament before the holidays where cold winds didn’t impact the results.

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Class B winner Stephen Lamar finished with an undefeated score of 4-0 on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Pahrump Turkey Toss horseshoe event.

In preparation for Thanksgiving, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held the Pahrump Turkey Toss Tournament at Petrack Park over the weekend.

The horseshoe pitchers were unaffected by the cold breeze on Saturday as scores remained high by the end of the tournament. There were 10 pitchers over the weekend and one left undefeated for his first class championship tournament win.

It was a close battle between the top two Class B players, Stephen Lamar and Karen Semplinski. Semplinski was scoring high, reaching scores of over 40 points a game in half her games. Meanwhile, Lamar would win two games by less than four points.

In the last match-up, Semplinski played against Lamar but Lamar would score his highest game against his strongest opponent. Lamar won 42/30 and take the win for his first championship win.

In Class A, there was a clear winner but second place gave him a run for his money. Lathan Dilger and Cody Williams from Arizona were competing for the win. Williams would only take a loss from Dilger in a high-scoring 58/35 game, but Williams would have one last shot at potentially taking the win away from Dilger in the playoffs game.

In the final game between Dilger and Williams, the difference was only four points and Dilger would take his final win of the day for the championship.

Randy Salzwimmer won the 50/50 raffle from Pahrump.

The next game will be the Pahrump Christmas Open on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at Petrack Park.

