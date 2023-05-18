71°F
Sports

Trojan athletes qualify for state track & field

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
May 18, 2023 - 1:26 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley had numerous track & field athletes qua ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley had numerous track & field athletes qualify for the 2023 Nevada 3A state competitions after their success in the 3A regional competitions on Saturday, May 13.

Boulder City High School was the site of last weekend’s Nevada 3A track & field southern regional competitions where Moapa Valley High won the boys and girls team championships.

Eleven schools from the Southern Nevada area competed in the girls events while 12 schools competed in the boys events.

Moapa Valley dominated in both categories, winning the girls title by 27.5 points with a total of 134.5 points and winning the boys title by 125 points with a total of 222 points.

No other school received more than 97 points in the boys competitions.

The Pahrump Valley boys team finished in sixth place with 54 team points and the girls team finished in third place with 102 points.

Junior Aspen McCormack was the only Trojan athlete who won an individual event.

She took first place in the high jump event with a successful height of 4 feet, 10 inches, tying her best mark of the season.

McCormack set her personal record in the high jump last season with a successful height of 5 feet, 2 inches.

With her win, she qualifies for this week’s 3A state competition.

McCormack also qualified for the state competition in the girls triple jump event where she finished in second place with a personal best distance of 32 feet, 9.75 inches.

The girls and boys relay-race teams for Pahrump Valley were dominant in their events.

The Trojans finished in a top-4 spot and qualified for the state competitions in seven of the eight relay events between the two teams.

The boys teams qualified in all four of the regional relay races including finishing in first place in the 4×800-meter relay race.

The team of Jacob Gray, Aydon Veloz, Benjamin DeSantiago and Jace Wulfenstein ran the race in a time of 8:43.59, beating the second-place finishers from Moapa Valley by nearly four seconds.

The boys teams also qualified for the state events in the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400-meter relay race events.

On the girls side of the competitions, they qualified for the state relay races in the 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800-meter events.

The only relay race the girls failed to qualify for the state competitions was the 4×100-meter event where they finished in fifth place.

Senior Elizabeth Shockley ended her regional competitions with a second-place finish in the discus throw event.

She threw a distance of 97 feet, 3 inches, beating her distance of 94 feet, 1 inch in last year’s regional championships.

The 2023 Nevada 3A state track & field competitions will take place this Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at Liberty High School in the Las Vegas Valley.

Friday’s competitions will begin at 1 p.m. and Saturday’s competitions will begin at 7 a.m.

You can find the results of the competitions by visiting athletic.net.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.

