Trojan athletes to be honored at banner ceremony

Pahrump Valley High School is holding a banner ceremony this Friday, Jan. 6, during the halftime of the boys basketball game to honor the awards and accomplishments for all of the teams from the winter 2022, spring 2022 and fall 2022 seasons.

Bob Hopkins/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans golf team won the Nevada 3A southern regional championship on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. From left to right: Joe Mule, Carter Nygaard, Ryan Geoffrey, Kasen Moore, Christian Mott, Sam Machovsky.

The school will be honoring four teams on Friday night: the 2022 girls basketball team, the 2022 boys golf team, the 2022 girls golf team and the 2022 girls soccer team.

Girls Basketball

The girls basketball team will be honored for their 2022 league championship. The Lady Trojans finished the regular season with a 24-1 overall record and an undefeated 10-0 record in league play.

The girls won their league games by an average of 33.4 points per game.

Boys Golf

The 2022 spring boys golf team is being honored for three achievements from last season.

The team was crowned spring league champions, Southern Nevada 3A champions and they were the runners-up at the 3A state tournament.

The boys won the regional tournament by 73 strokes over Boulder City. In the state championship tournament, the Trojans came in second place, just 26 strokes behind Truckee.

Girls Golf

The 2022 girls golf team is being honored for four achievements.

The girls were crowned fall league champions, Southern Nevada 3A champions, runners-up at the 3A state tournament and they were the academic state champions.

This is the fourth consecutive regional championship for the girls golf team and it’s also the fourth consecutive runner-up finish at the state tournament.

Girls Soccer

The 2022 girls soccer team is being honored for two awards from this past fall season.

They’re receiving an award for being the 2022 Mountain League champions and the Southern Nevada 3A regional champions.

This was the second consecutive regional championship for the Lady Trojans. They finished the season with a 21-2-2 overall record and a 10-0-1 league record.

They knocked off the Virgin Valley Bulldogs in the regional championship 2-1 in extra time.

Pahrump Valley High School will be honoring the 2021-22 wrestling team for their accomplishments on Tuesday, Jan. 10, before their home match against Moapa Valley.

The wrestlers will be honored for winning the league championship, the Southern Nevada 3A championship and their academic state championship.

