70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Trojan wrestlers begin playoff run

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
February 11, 2022 - 10:05 am
 
Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Henry Amaya during a wrestling match aga ...
Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Henry Amaya during a wrestling match against his opponent from Desert Oasis on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Chris Vegas during a wrestling match aga ...
Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Chris Vegas during a wrestling match against his opponent from Desert Oasis on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

The Pahrump Valley wrestling team is gearing up to begin their playoff run in the regional tournament this Saturday, Feb. 12, at Virgin Valley High School.

With the 2021 wrestling season being canceled due to COVID-19, this will be the first regional tournament since the 2019-20 season.

The Trojans finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record in league duels this year. They will have a representative in all 14 weight classes, including seven wrestlers who are entering the regional tournament with undefeated records.

Pahrump Valley will be returning five wrestlers who participated in the 2020 regional tournament. All five returners will be wrestling in different classes this year than they did in 2020.

Senior Coby Tillery, one of the undefeated Trojans this season, has moved up in weight classes since the last time out. In 2020, Tillery finished in third place in the 132-pound division, but this year he will be going after the 145-pound championship.

Henry Amaya is another Trojan senior hoping to improve from his last time out. In 2020, Amaya participated in the 138-pound division along with his teammate, Wyatt Plant.

Although he was just one win away from having a chance to wrestle for the championship, Amaya ended the tournament with a sixth-place finish.

Tannor Hanks, who wrestled in the 285-pound division during the 2020 regional tournament, will actually be going down a weight class for this year’s tournament.

After a sixth-place finish two years ago, he’s hoping to make his mark this year in the 220-pound division. His brother, Ty Hanks, will be representing the Trojans in the 285-pound division this year.

Trojans senior Chris Vega, who also finished undefeated this year, is looking to improve from his performance in the 120-pound division.

In 2020, Vega fell short in the second round of the tournament after being pinned by SLAM Academy’s Luke Van Orden, who went on to be the regional champion of the 120-pound division.

Following the loss, Vega moved to the consolation side of the bracket, where he defeated Felix Cisneros from Mojave High School to finish in fifth place.

Vega will be wrestling in the 126-pound division in the regionals this year.

Kyle Heaney, Gunner Cortez, Brennan Benedict and Abraham Oliveros will be the other undefeated wrestlers who will be representing Pahrump Valley as first-time regional participants.

Ethan Hutchinson, who will be wrestling in the 182-pound division, is the only freshman for the Trojans in the tournament. He finished with a record of 8-1 during the regular season.

The first rounds of the regional tournament will begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. and the championship rounds are set to begin at 5 p.m.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Trojan guard Aiden McClard (4) goes up for a layup in their 71-50 win over Pinec ...
Trojans end playoff drought
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans clinched their playoff spot with a 41-38 win against SECTA.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Damarion "Dangerous" Ingram at the 2021 USA Boxing Nationa ...
Pahrump boxer is No. 3 in nation
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Damarion “Dangerous” Ingram placed third in the USA Boxing National Championships. But the Pahrump teen has his eyes set on No. 1.

The 2021 Pahrump Valley Trojan girls soccer team posing following the unveil of their state cha ...
Banner ceremony highlights PVHS legacy
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley High School held a banner ceremony to commemorate the achievements of multiple athletic teams from the 2019-20 school year through the fall of the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday evening.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojan wrestling team completed their se ...
Trojan wrestling completes undefeated season
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley wrestling team finished their season with an undefeated league record at 9-0 after getting the final two wins last week.

Horace Langford Jr/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Trojan Emmanuel Brown goe ...
Trojans gain momentum from back-to-back win
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Both of the latest wins were league games, giving Pahrump Valley a 4-2 record on the year.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Violet, shows the deer she shot while on a hunt ...
COLUMN: Hunting success in 2021 and dreams of 2022
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Most big game seasons have come to an end and fishing has slowed. We may have overindulged around the holiday table; I’m guilty.