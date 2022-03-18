Trojans baseball 2-0 after getting first home win

The Pahrump Valley Trojans baseball team defeated the Moapa Valley Pirates 14-13 for the first victory at home this season.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior Zack Cuellar sliding into third base during the Trojans' 14-13 win over the Moapa Valley Pirates on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Kyle McDaniel on the mound pitching for the Pahrump Valley Trojans during their 14-13 win over the Moapa Valley Pirates on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Dustin Lopez batting during the Trojans' 14-13 win over the Moapa Valley Pirates on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans baseball team defeated the Moapa Valley Pirates 14-13 for their first home win of the season on Wednesday afternoon.

This win improved the team’s record to 2-0 after their opening-game win over Needles on Monday afternoon.

Junior Kyle McDaniel got the start on the mound for the Trojans on Wednesday. He pitched five innings, giving up nine runs on five hits while also striking out five batters.

Despite not having the best day pitching, McDaniel had a great day at the plate.

McDaniel went 2-for-4 on the day with a double and his second home run of the season. He finished with two runs and three runs batted in.

The Trojans as a team had 12 hits, were walked eight times and had a .429 batting average in the game.

James Metscher had a huge day for the Trojans. He got hits in all four of his at-bats while driving in four runs.

Metscher, along with Fidel Betancourt, came in as relief pitchers for the Trojans.

Metscher faced just four batters as he came on just to get the last out of the sixth inning. Betancourt pitched the top half of the seventh inning to close out the game and get McDaniel a win.

In his only inning, Betancourt gave up four runs on three hits and walked six batters. However, the most important part was that he got the save and got the Trojans the win.

The Trojan baserunners were burning rubber on the base paths. They were successful in all 10 of their steal attempts against the Pirates. They are now 16-for-16 on the season in stolen base attempts.

Pahrump Valley has headed down to River Valley High School in Arizona for a three-day tournament from Thursday, March 17, until their final game Saturday, March 19.

Over the course of the three-day tournament, the Trojans will play five games, including doubleheaders on Thursday and Friday.

Their opponents for the doubleheader on Thursday were Palo Verde Valley and Holtville. Both of these teams are from California. The remaining three teams the Trojans play are all from Arizona.

Friday’s doubleheader will be against Lake Havasu High School and Mohave High School. The tournament will wrap up for Pahrump Valley on Saturday when they face off against Camp Verde High School.

You can check MaxPreps.com to keep up with how the boys are doing in their tournament.

The Trojans’ next game at home will be Tuesday, March 22, when they host the Western Warriors. That game will start at 3:30 p.m.