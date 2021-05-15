Trojans baseball, softball teams each seeded No. 2 in region

Pahrump Valley High School’s baseball and softball teams each drew the No. 2 seed for the upcoming region tournaments, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Friday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School baseball team is seeded second in the Class 3A Southern Regional Tournament and will open tournament play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home against No. 7 seed Virgin Valley. The softball team also will open region play at home that day against No. 7 seed SLAM Nevada.

The baseball team will host No. 7 seed Virgin Valley, a team that defeated the Trojans 11-8 on May 3 in Mesquite, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, while No. 6 seed Eldorado will travel to No. 3 seed Moapa Valley at the same time. The winners will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, while the losers will square off in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

That game will be at the home field of the loser of Wednesday’s game against the two first-round winners, who will play the survivor at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will travel to whichever team opened 2-0 at 2:30 p.m. Friday, with a second game, if necessary at 5 p.m.

In the other half of the bracket, No. 9 seed Western will face No. 8 seed Valley at 4 p.m. Monday for the right to travel to No. 1 seed Boulder City at 4 p.m. Monday. No. 5 seed SLAM Nevada will face No. 4 seed Clark at the same time. From there, the format will mimic the format in the lower half of the bracket.

The two survivors will meet Saturday in a one-game regional championship.

The softball team will open regional play at 4 p.m. Tuesday when SLAM Nevada travels to Pahrump. The Trojans defeated the Bulls 15-0 on Tuesday. In the other half of that part of the bracket, No. 6 seed Valley will face No. 3 seed Moapa Valley. The winners and losers each will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The winner of the game between the two opening-round losers will face the loser of the game between the two opening-round winners at 4 p.m. Thursday. The survivor will meet the team that opened 2-0 at 2:30 p.m. Friday, and if the unbeaten team loses it will be followed by an elimination game at 5 p.m.

The other half of the bracket opens at 4 p.m. Monday with No. 9 seed Sunrise Mountain facing No. 7 seed Desert Pines, with the winner traveling to Mesquite to face No. 1 seed Virgin Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the same time No. 5 seed Clark will meet No. 4 seed Boulder City. The top half of the bracket then mimics the bottom half of the bracket through Friday.

The winners from each half of the bracket will meet Saturday in a single-game region championship.