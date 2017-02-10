Trojans basketball play seniors for final home game

With no playoff games to worry about, the Trojans hit the court and celebrated senior night by letting the seniors start the game and had fun, despite losing 63-42.

Senior David Sidhu takes one of his last shots on the court as a Trojans basketball player. He scored 8 points against Cheyenne. Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times

Senior James Voshall drives the ball down the court against Cheyenne last Tuesday night in his last game of his high school career. Voshall scored five points during the game. Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times

Senior Tristyn Wombaker (far right) listens to Trojans coach John Toomer give instructions during the last game. Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times -

With no playoff games to worry about, the Trojans hit the court and celebrated senior night by letting the seniors start the game and had fun, despite losing 63-42.

For Trojans coach John Toomer, playing the number one Sunset League team, Cheyenne (15-5 overall, 9-0 Sunset League), was more about playing as many seniors and players that didn’t get to play during the year, not about winning. Cheyenne even got into the spirit of things.

“Cheyenne is the best team in our league and has a very good coaching staff. When they heard that senior Stephen (Thelaner) was the only player that had not scored all season they opened up for him to get off the shots he needed to score.”

Thelaner scored two baskets in a row for the Trojans late in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans (7-19, 1-8) didn’t even play their starters until the second quarter, letting the seniors play the first quarter.

The Trojans coach said his team showed a lot of character this year.

“Most of the teams we play will tell you the same thing, that we never give up and play very hard for our size,” Toomer said. “This is a fun group of young men and I do love the fighting attitude that they have until they just get worn out. We both know that this is not the league we belong in as far as basketball is concerned but it has been a fun growing season.”

The Trojans honored the following seniors: Nick Clark, Kevin Finkler, Nick Harris, Parker Hart, Anthony Martin, Dylan Montgomery, David Sidhu, Stephen Thelaner, James Voshall and Tristyn Wombaker.

The lead scorer for the Trojans was Antonio Fortin with 15 points, David Sidhu had 8, Stephen Thelaner scored 4, Bryce Odegard added 1, Nick Harris with 6, James Voshall had 5 and Dylan Coffman scored 3.

Pahrump played their last game of the season at Western (8-16, 4-5) on Thursday, which was past deadline. They had beaten Western on Jan. 24.

