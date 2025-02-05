PHOTOS: Trojans boy’s basketball outmatched on the road by Del Sol

Trojans came alive with the last two minutes on the clock.

Pahrump Valley forward Jamiah Mendenhall (23) looks to defend a shot against Del Sol guard Prince Jackson (0) with Pahrump Valley guard Cartier Jenkins (4) behind during the second half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley forward Tramaine Burras (13) grabs a loose ball at the feet of Del Sol guard Jaeden Alexander (1) with center William Philips (23) trailing during the second half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley guard Caden Briscoe (2) looks to secure a loose ball created by Del Sol center William Philips (23) crashing into Pahrump Valley guard Joshua Slusher (14) during the second half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley guard Alejandro Lozano (0) elevates for a shot past Del Sol forward Ameer Williams (44) during the second half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley guard Joshua Slusher (14) drives the lane past Del Sol guard Jaeden Alexander (1) during the second half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley guard Caden Briscoe (2) posts up for a shot between Del Sol guard Kelly Dawson (4) and forward Ameer Williams (44) during the second half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley guard Jack Toth (5) passes the ball between Del Sol forward James Heath (33) and Del Sol forward Ameer Williams (44) during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley guard Alejandro Lozano (0) slips a pass between Del Sol guard Kelly Dawson (4) and forward Ameer Williams (44) during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley forward Tramaine Burras (13) pulls down a rebound in front of Del Sol guard Jaeden Alexander (1) during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley forward Lucas Gavenda (10) looks to interrupt o shot by Del Sol forward James Heath (33) during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley forward Tramaine Burras (13) gets over Del Sol guard Raymond Orozco Guevara (3) for a basket during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley guard Cartier Jenkins (4) handles the ball against Del Sol guard Kelly Dawson (4) as guard Jaeden Alexander (1) looks on during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley forward Tramaine Burras (13) gets past Del Sol guard Raymond Orozco Guevara (3) for a basket during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley forward Tramaine Burras (13) rejects a shot by Del Sol guard Raymond Orozco Guevara (3) during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley forward Tramaine Burras (13) with guard Jack Toth (5) rejects a shot by Del Sol guard Kelly Dawson (4) during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley guard Alejandro Lozano (0) shoots past Del Sol center William Philips (23) with Del Sol forward Ameer Williams (44) underneath during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley guard Jack Toth (5) and teammate forward Aydon Veloz (11) team up to block a shot attempt by Del Sol forward James Heath (33) during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley forward Tramaine Burras (13) is fouled by Del Sol center William Philips (23) while shooting during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley forward Tramaine Burras (13) posts up for a shot over Del Sol center William Philips (23) during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley forward Tramaine Burras (13) works to steal a rebound from Del Sol forward Ameer Williams (44) during the second half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley forward Jamiah Mendenhall (23) fights for a loose ball on the floor with Del Sol guard Neja Moore (5) and Pahrump Valley guard Antwahn Jackson (12) during the second half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley guard Keir Sheppard (1) drives the lane past Del Sol guard Jaeden Alexander (1) during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahrump Valley forward Tramaine Burras (13) shots over Del Sol center William Philips (23) as forward Aydon Veloz (11) looks on during the first half of their boy's basketball game at Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The old phrase, “Rome wasn’t built in a day” couldn’t apply more this season to Pahrump Valley High School’s boys basketball team.

The Trojans (6-18, 2-8) have demonstrated glimpses of greatness in their six victories but overall haven’t quite lived up to their full potential, missing the playoffs this season.

Falling last Wednesday in blowout fashion 58-29 versus Del Sol (4-15, 0-8) on the road was no exception as the Trojans couldn’t slow down the three-point barrage from the Dragons.

Snapping an eight-game losing streak and an 11-game home losing streak, Del Sol was able to shoot 33% from beyond the arch, pushing the lead the whole game.

Dragons PG/SG Jaeden Alexander had a massive game as the junior shot 11-for-20 with 25 points, seven boards and five steals for Del Sol.

“I think they just had good high ball pressure, and we just couldn’t take care of the basketball,” coach Braydon Preston said. “They were just flying around the court, like I expected my team to do. But we just didn’t get the job done tonight, and we’ve just got to get better.”

The Dragons extended their lead over the Trojans quickly to open the contest, finishing the first quarter leading 21-8.

Offensively, the Trojans in the second quarter could only score two following a handful of turnovers that led to easy fast-break opportunities for Del Sol.

Screaming “scoreboard!” following the third quarter, Del Sol’s boisterous student section hammered in that the Dragons had extended their lead to as many as 40.

Despite multiple drives by Jack Toth and Cartier Jenkins, shots just wouldn’t seem to fall as the Trojans converted only 11-for-49 from the field.

Coach Preston was forced to make a major coaching change toward the end of the game, substituting all the starters for the underclassman.

The Trojans came alive in the last two minutes following the substitutions, holding the Dragons scoreless for the first time in the contest. Alejandro Lazano led the scoring for the Trojans, notching six points.

“I think it was probably about two minutes into the fourth quarter, all the way ‘til the end of the fourth quarter that they didn’t score a single bucket,” Preston said. “I appreciate their hard effort that they had the rest of the game as I told them that they got two minutes left and I want you to do go 1,000%, and they did.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.