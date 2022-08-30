94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Trojans boys soccer lose close games with Pirates, Bulldogs

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
August 30, 2022 - 1:09 pm
 

The Pahrump Valley boys soccer team began their season with two league games over the last four days.

The Trojans are coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since their 2017 season. They are looking to improve after finishing last year with an overall record of 5-8-1 and going 3-6-1 in league play.

Neither game this season has gone in favor of the Trojans.

In their opening game, Pahrump Valley hosted the Virgin Valley Bulldogs. Last season, the Trojans defeated the Bulldogs by a score of 4-0.

The Trojans weren’t able to get anything going as they dropped the game by a score of 1-0. Freshman Kayde Padilla scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs.

His goal was assisted by fellow freshman Joaquin Ramirez.

This past Monday, the Trojans played in their second game of the season. They traveled to Moapa Valley to take on the Pirates.

Just like in the game against Virgin Valley, the Trojans weren’t able to get anything going against the Pirates.

Pahrump Valley was 3-0-1 dating back to the 2010 season. Entering this year, however, things weren’t on their side of history Monday night.

Senior forward Jualnes Bracamontes scored the only goal of the game to give the Pirates a 1-0 victory over the Trojans.

This was his fourth goal in five games this season for Moapa Valley.

Bracamontes’ goal was assisted by the Pirates’ captain, junior midfielder Jimmy Ward.

Despite holding a 0-2 record, the Trojans will be back at home for Wednesday’s league match against the Cheyenne Desert Shields.

Pahrump Valley defeated Cheyenne 4-2 last season in Vegas.

The Desert Shields enter the matchup with a 0-0-1 record after tying with Basic 3-3 in their season opener.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Randy G Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times Gordon Sim and his wife Cindy are newcomers to ...
Barbier takes second bowling event of the month
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Larry Barbier won his second bowling tournament in the month of August after winning the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s event this past weekend.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans got their first win of the season ...
Trojans get massive win to open the season
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The 42-point win at Western is the third-largest margin of victory for the Trojans in the last five years.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held their ...
Dunn takes NSHPA tournament in Pahrump
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held their Hot August Nights tournament in Pahrump over the weekend.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley varsity football team successfully bid on ...
Trojans raise record $28k for football program
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The funds will go toward some much-needed equipment, including the much-sought-after helmets that are currently in very short supply.