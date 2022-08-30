Trojans boys soccer lose close games with Pirates, Bulldogs

The Trojans are coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since their 2017 season. They are looking to improve after finishing last year with an overall record of 5-8-1 and going 3-6-1 in league play.

The Pahrump Valley boys soccer team began their season with two league games over the last four days.

Neither game this season has gone in favor of the Trojans.

In their opening game, Pahrump Valley hosted the Virgin Valley Bulldogs. Last season, the Trojans defeated the Bulldogs by a score of 4-0.

The Trojans weren’t able to get anything going as they dropped the game by a score of 1-0. Freshman Kayde Padilla scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs.

His goal was assisted by fellow freshman Joaquin Ramirez.

This past Monday, the Trojans played in their second game of the season. They traveled to Moapa Valley to take on the Pirates.

Just like in the game against Virgin Valley, the Trojans weren’t able to get anything going against the Pirates.

Pahrump Valley was 3-0-1 dating back to the 2010 season. Entering this year, however, things weren’t on their side of history Monday night.

Senior forward Jualnes Bracamontes scored the only goal of the game to give the Pirates a 1-0 victory over the Trojans.

This was his fourth goal in five games this season for Moapa Valley.

Bracamontes’ goal was assisted by the Pirates’ captain, junior midfielder Jimmy Ward.

Despite holding a 0-2 record, the Trojans will be back at home for Wednesday’s league match against the Cheyenne Desert Shields.

Pahrump Valley defeated Cheyenne 4-2 last season in Vegas.

The Desert Shields enter the matchup with a 0-0-1 record after tying with Basic 3-3 in their season opener.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

