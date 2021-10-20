Trojans continue dominating season with massive wins

Danny Smyth/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Trojans only have four more games remaining on their regular season schedule that wraps up on Oct. 28.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans girls soccer team continued their dominating season with three shutouts over the last week.

The Trojans, who are currently sitting atop the standings of the Nevada 3A Class, are on a 10-game winning streak since their season-opening loss to Faith Lutheran High School. After Monday night’s win against the Eagles of Boulder City, they now have a record of 10-1 overall and 6-0 in league play.

“I don’t mind playing harder teams or teams we might lose to because that’s truly preparation and good training,” Pahrump Valley head coach Julie Carrington said about playing Faith Lutheran. “Faith is top. Their coaches are phenomenal. When we can play a team like that, not only does it help me as a coach, but it also helps the girls and keeps it pretty realistic about what we are going to play at the end of the year.”

In addition to the team’s great play on the field, junior forward Adryanna Avena was named Nevada Girls Soccer Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 4-9. Avena followed up the award with six goals and four assists in the following week. She currently sits in second place on the Nevada 3A points leaderboard with 23 goals and 9 assists for the season, good for a total of 55 points.

Over the course of the last week, the Pahrump Valley Trojans have gone 3-0, with all three wins coming with shutouts. They were able to defeat Durango High School and Equipo Academy 8-0 using the mercy rule and defeated their rival Boulder City on Monday night by a score of 3-0.

In these three shutouts, Avena and senior forward Kiara Ramos accounted for 12 of the teams 19 goals. They also assisted on eight of the team’s goals over the three game span. Sophomore goaltender Avery Moore has stepped up huge for the Trojans. With these three most recent shutouts, she now has six total shutouts for the season.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Carrington said of the play by Avena and Ramos. “I’ve had them playing by each other for a few years to get to this point. It takes a lot of work, a lot of conditioning and a lot of dedication to get to this point, where they are today.”

The Trojans only have four more games remaining on their regular season schedule, which wraps up next Thursday on Oct. 28 when they host Equipo Academy. Pahrump Valley is hoping to make a deep run into the playoffs this year, something that head coach Julie Carrington said is very possible.

