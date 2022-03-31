Trojans cruise to victory over recent foes

The Trojans started their winning streak with an 11-0 win last Friday, March 25, when they traveled to Virgin Valley to take on the Bulldogs.

Horace Langford Jr./PVTimes - PVHS Baseball vs Sunrise Mountain Monday

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior pitcher Henry Amaya gets ready to deliver a pitch during his complete game, no-hitter win against the Sunrise Mountain Miners on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior catcher Colby Tillery during one of his at-bats against the Sunrise Mountain Miners. He reached base in all three of his plate appearances and drove in three runs during the Trojans' 17-0 victory on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior Dallton Norland slides into home plate for one of his two runs scored in the Trojans' 17-0 victory over the Sunrise Mountain Miners on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The Pahrump Valley baseball team has allowed just two runs in the last four games on their way to their longest winning streak of the season.

This is the only meeting between the two schools during the regular season. Last year, Pahrump Valley defeated the Bulldogs in two of their three head-to-head matchups.

Junior Kyle McDaniel got the start on the mound for the Trojans against the Bulldogs. He allowed just two hits while striking out a season-high 13 batters.

This was McDaniel’s second start of the season and was much improved compared to his start against Moapa Valley when he allowed nine runs in five innings.

McDaniel had a big day at the plate for the Trojans. He went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Despite not getting a hit, James Metscher walked three times and scored all three times he got on base.

On Monday, the Trojans hosted the Sunrise Mountain Miners in a non-conference game. They recorded their second consecutive shutout with their 17-0 victory.

Senior Henry Amaya was the starting pitcher for the Trojans. He pitched a complete game no-hitter, striking out eight batters and walking two over the three innings he pitched.

The bats were on fire for Pahrump Valley. They scored 14 runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Seniors Zack Cuellar and Colby Tillery combined for six RBIs.

Cuellar’s lone hit was a 3-run triple to deep right field while the bases were loaded. He also walked twice and came around to score twice.

Tillery reached base safely in all three of his plate appearances. He went 2-for-2 with a double and was hit by a pitch in the Trojans’ victory over the Miners.

On Tuesday, the Trojans had their best offensive game of the season.

They traveled to the Las Vegas area for an afternoon matchup against the Meadows Mustangs. Last year, these teams split their two game series.

This game, however, was a completely different story.

The Trojans came in and got the scoring started early. They drove in seven runs in the first inning, followed by seven more runs in the second inning to jump out to a 14-0 lead before the Mustangs even knew what hit them.

Fidel Betancourt was named as the starting pitcher for the Trojans. He pitched a complete game, allowing two runs and striking out eight batters over the five innings he pitched.

Three different Trojans registered four RBIs against The Meadows.

Junior Dustin Lopez went perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double and three singles. He scored all four times he reached base and drove in four runs as well.

McDaniel and Betancourt each had two doubles and four RBIs in the game.

The high-powered offense tacked on nine more runs between the fourth and fifth innings to lead the Trojans to a 23-2 victory over the Mustangs.

On Wednesday, the Trojans played the third game in as many days this week.

For this matchup, they traveled back to Las Vegas to take on the Cheyenne Desert Shields.

Metscher got the start for the Trojans. He pitched three innings, allowing no runs and just one hit while striking out two batters.

Cuellar led the way for the Trojans at the plate. He went 2-for-2 with two walks, three RBIs and scored all four times he reached on base.

Lopez and Metscher each had a home run for the Trojans.

Pahrump Valley went on to win the game by a score of 18-0, earning their fourth win in a row. They have shut out their opponents in four of their last six games.

The Trojans’ will cap off their busy week with a home game against Boulder City this Friday, April 1. This will be the first league game of the season for both teams. Boulder City is heading into the matchup on a four-game winning streak of their own.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.