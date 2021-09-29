Trojans drop nail-biter in Boulder City

The Pahrump Valley Trojans opened up league play on Friday night with a 27-22 loss, when they traveled to Boulder City to take on the Eagles.

The Trojans were looking to play spoilers when they showed up to Bruce Eaton field to play the Eagles in their Homecoming game. The crowd was loud, the energy was elevated and the teams were ready to go.

On their opening drive, the Trojans were forced to punt after going three and out. On the ensuing punt, the Trojans forced a fumble during the return and recovered the ball deep in enemy territory.

Sophomore running back Triston Church took a handoff and ran it in for a six-yard touchdown. River Cable, a sophomore wide receiver, ran in the two-point conversion to complete the scoring drive and put the Trojans up 8-0.

Boulder City would go on to score touchdowns with their next two possessions, thanks in large part to huge plays. Eagles quarterback Jacob Bryant had completions of 58 yards and 33 yards on those two drives.

The Trojans’ next drive was a roller coaster of emotions. After being pinned inside their own 5-yard line on a kickoff, the Trojans were able to get into Eagles territory after a huge 45-yard run by Zackery Cueller. Unfortunately, on the very next play, Trojans starting quarterback Gunner Cortez fumbled the snap and turned the ball over.

Head coach Joe Clayton decided that it was time to change things up a little. Clayton decided to substitute backup QB Scott Oscarson for Cortez. Clayton said that after the way the first two games of the season went for the Trojans, protecting the ball was the top priority.

“Turnovers were a big thing for us the last couple of weeks,” Clayton said. “Interceptions and fumbles on the snaps. Scott, our backup, we have all the confidence in him to step up too.”

Down 20-8, with less than two minutes left, Oscarson and the Trojans were driving down the field trying to get a score before halftime.

The Trojans faced a fourth down from mid-field. Oscarson threw a deep pass to his receiver running down the right side of the field who made an incredible diving catch for a 32-yard gain and a first down at the Eagles’ 10-yard line.

On the next play, with under ten seconds left in the second quarter, Oscarson took the snap, spun out of a potential sack and ran for a 10-yard touchdown as time expired. The Trojans went into halftime down just six points, 20-14.

The second half was a much more defensive game. Neither team was able to get points on the board during the third quarter. Boulder City was able to get a score early in the fourth quarter and take a two-score lead, 27-14.

Following the Eagles’ scoring drive, the Trojans matched it with one of their own, thanks to a 35-yard pass by Oscarson that set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Henry Amaya. The touchdown cut the Eagles’ lead down to just five points, 27-22.

After trading empty possessions, the Trojans got the ball with under two minutes left and were driving for the game-winning score. Much of the game was played on the ground, with very few pass attempts coming from either team. However, Oscarson had other ideas.

On this drive, Oscarson had six pass attempts and put his team in position late in the game to come out with a win. Unfortunately, his final pass of the game was intercepted in the end zone by the Eagles’ defense with under ten seconds to play.

“To lose a game like that, where they just scrapped and scrapped, and clawed their way back in, the effort was phenomenal,” Clayton said.

