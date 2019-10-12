Trojans end skid with home win over Dragons
The Pahrump Valley High School football team turned a fumble and an onside kick into 16 points to erase a 21-8 deficit and went on to post a 32-27 win over Del Sol on Friday night in a critical Sunset League game at Trojan Field.
Junior Tony Margiotta rushed for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns for Pahrump Valley, which scored 24 points during the fourth quarter to improve to 2-5 overall, 1-1 in the Sunset. Margiotta also ran for three 2-point conversions.
Junior Dylan Wright did a little bit of everything, rushing 10 times for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns, returning 3 kickoffs for 52 yards, catching the Trojans’ only completed pass for 16 yards, hitting Kody Peugh with a 2-point conversion pass and intercepting Del Sol quarterback Damani Wilks’ floater inside the Pahrump Valley 15-yard line to stop a potential game-winning drive for the Dragons with 1:08 left in the fourth quarter.
Wilks dominated the first half and finished with 153 yards rushing and 127 yards passing for Del Sol (3-4, 1-1).
For complete game details, see Wednesday’s Pahrump Valley Times.
TROJANS 32, DRAGONS 27
Del Sol (3-4) 7-7-7-6 — 27
Pahrump Valley (2-5) 0-8-0-24 — 32
First quarter
DS — Fofanah 15 run (Sosa kick)
Second quarter
DS — Wilks 33 run (Sosa kick)
PV — Margiotta 2 run (Peugh pass from Wright)
Third quarter
DS — Wilks 1 run (Sosa kick)
Fourth quarter
PV — Margiotta 2 run (Margiotta run)
PV — Wright 6 run (Margiotta run)
PV — Wright 6 run (Margiotta run)
DS — Asfaw 10 pass from Wilks (pass failed)
Rushing: DS — Wilks 14-153, Fofanah 10-82, #3 2-10, Hines 2-7, Biago 1-2, Hart 1-0, Juarez 1-(-1); PV — Margiotta 27-128, Wright 7-47, Delker 5-38, Denton 1-34, Peugh 6-24, Redmond 3-6, Roberts 4-(-2).
Passing: DS — Wilks 8-13-2-127; PV — Roberts 1-3-1-16.
Receiving: DS — Asfaw 3-65, Flowers 3-34, Holloway 2-28; PV — Wright 1-16.
Kickoff returns: Wright 3-52, Delker 1-0.
Punting: Wright 1-40.
Interceptions: Amaya 1-25, Wright 1-9.
Penalties: Del Sol 8-57, Pahrump Valley 3-25.