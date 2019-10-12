Trojans end skid with home win over Dragons

The Pahrump Valley High School football team turned a fumble and an onside kick into 16 points to erase a 21-8 deficit and went on to post a 32-27 win over Del Sol on Friday night in a critical Sunset League game at Trojan Field.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School football players gather in the end zone after their 32-27 win over Del Sol that snapped a 3-game losing streak and evened their Sunset League record at 1-1.

Junior Tony Margiotta rushed for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns for Pahrump Valley, which scored 24 points during the fourth quarter to improve to 2-5 overall, 1-1 in the Sunset. Margiotta also ran for three 2-point conversions.

Junior Dylan Wright did a little bit of everything, rushing 10 times for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns, returning 3 kickoffs for 52 yards, catching the Trojans’ only completed pass for 16 yards, hitting Kody Peugh with a 2-point conversion pass and intercepting Del Sol quarterback Damani Wilks’ floater inside the Pahrump Valley 15-yard line to stop a potential game-winning drive for the Dragons with 1:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Wilks dominated the first half and finished with 153 yards rushing and 127 yards passing for Del Sol (3-4, 1-1).

For complete game details, see Wednesday’s Pahrump Valley Times.