Trojans extend win streak to 6 after winning back-to-backs

Pahrump Valley rolled past the Valley Vikings 15-0 Wednesday afternoon to extend their winning streak to six games in the process.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Micah Mendoza (12) delivering a pitch to a Viking batter during the Trojans' game against Valley High on Wednesday afternoon. Mendoza pitched a 4-inning no-hitter and struck out five batters.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior shortstop Kyle McDaniel (2) tagging out a Viking baserunner in the Trojans' 15-0 win over Valley on Wednesday, April 12.

The Trojans, coming into this game off their 14-0 win over Mater Academy East, improved their record to 15-6 and 3-1 in league play.

In the first game of their back-to-back, Pahrump Valley hosted the Mater East Knights for their first home game in 10 days.

Senior James Metscher got the start on the mound for the Trojans.

He pitched five innings of no-hit ball while striking out 12 Knight batters. This was Metscher’s second complete game shutout this season.

Pahrump was able to jump out to a 7-0 lead by the end of the second inning.

Metscher, along with seniors Scott Hirschi and Kyle McDaniel, combined for 11 of the 13 RBIs in the game for the Trojans.

Metscher plated two runs with a second-inning triple to center field. He went 2-for-2 on the day and had two walks.

Hirschi finished Tuesday’s game against the Knights with a team-high five RBIs on three hits including a 2-run double in the fourth inning.

McDaniel went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and scored once.

Following a 3-run third and a 4-run fourth, the Trojans came away with a 14-0 victory in five innings.

On Wednesday, Pahrump Valley hosted the Vikings for their second game of a back-to-back this week.

Junior Micah Mendoza made his first start of the season on the mound for the Trojans. This was just his second pitching appearance of the season.

Mendoza pitched the second consecutive no-hitter after Metscher pitched one on Tuesday.

He pitched all four innings for the complete game while striking out five Viking batters.

The Trojans had a bit of a slower start on Wednesday compared to Tuesday’s outing. On Tuesday, Pahrump held a seven-run lead following the second inning. However, on Wednesday, the Trojans had just five runs going into the fourth inning.

That’s when their bats started to explode.

Pahrump scored 10 runs in the fourth inning on seven hits.

McDaniel batted in three runs with two hits in the inning. He drove in Hirschi with a triple at the beginning of the inning, followed by a 2-run single later in the inning to give the Trojans a 13-0 lead.

Sophomore Andrew Zurn led the way for the Trojans with a team-high four RBIs. He finished the day 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and a sacrifice flyout in the first inning.

Zurn now has 14 RBIs and a .381 batting average in 17 games this season.

Following Wednesday’s win, the Trojans now sit just one game behind the Boulder City Eagles in the Mountain League standings.

Pahrump will head to Boulder City this Saturday for a morning game against the Eagles.

This is the first of two matchups between these two teams this season. Pahrump is looking to put an end to their 7-game losing streak to Boulder City.

The Trojans’ last win between the two teams came in the first round of the losers’ bracket during the 2018 state tournament.

The first pitch of Saturday’s game is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.