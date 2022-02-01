Trojans gain momentum from back-to-back win

Both of the latest wins were league games, giving Pahrump Valley a 4-2 record on the year.

Horace Langford Jr/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Trojan Emmanuel Brown goes up for a layup over the Pinecrest Cadence defender in the Trojans' 71-50 victory on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

The Pahrump Valley boys basketball team won back-to-back games for the first time this season, giving them momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

On Friday, the Trojans hosted the Pinecrest Cadence Cougars. This was the second matchup in 10 days between the two schools. Pahrump Valley won the first game by a score of 69-40 when they traveled to Cadence. This game went the same way as the previous game.

It was all Trojans in the first quarter on Friday. They outscored the Cougars 12-2 by the end of the opening period.

Guard Chris Briscoe led the way for the Trojans in the beginning of the game before suffering a slight knee injury in the first half. He was able to return to the game and finished with nine points and two assists.

Senior guard Emmanuel Brown had a great game for Pahrump Valley. He led the offense with a game-high 25 points, including a 3-pointer at the final buzzer, and four rebounds. Brown hit four of his three point attempts in the game, igniting the crowd with every made basket.

It seemed like he couldn’t miss when the ball left his hands. It got to the point where the Cadence’s fans booing him was only making him play better.

The Trojans took a 34-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Trojans’ senior guard, Robert Simms, had a great all-around game against the Cougars. He finished with 10 points, five rebounds and a team-high five assists.

Pahrump Valley went on to win the game 71-50.

On Saturday, the Trojans hosted the Southeast Career Tech Roadrunners. This was the first meeting between these two schools since they met in a tournament game during the 2017-18 season.

The Trojans’ offense was led by their seniors. Guard Ewayne Brown finished with a game-high 18 points for Pahrump Valley, while Simms and Emmanuel Brown each added 14 points for the Trojans.

On the flipside of the ball, Pahrump’s defense was able to weather the storm of SECTA’s senior forward Ivan Adams. Adams finished the game with a team-high 14 points and added nine rebounds.

The Trojans went on to win the game by a score of 76-46.

With these two wins, Pahrump Valley’s overall record for the season moves to 7-9 and they are currently sitting in the seventh position for the Nevada 3A southern regional playoffs.

The Trojans only have four games remaining on their regular season schedule, so each game will be more important than the last.

Pahrump Valley’s next game will be on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when they host the Coral Academy Falcons. The Trojans dropped the first meeting earlier this season by a score of 65-57.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.