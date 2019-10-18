Trojans Game Night: Pahrump Valley (2-5) at Western (1-6)

■ Who: Pahrump Valley (2-5, 1-1 Sunset) vs. Western (1-6, 0-3 Sunset).

■ When/where: 7 p.m. today, Oct. 18, Western High School, Las Vegas.

■ Series history: Pahrump Valley leads 9-3.

■ Last Pahrump Valley win: 2018, 66-0. Last Western win: 2010, 20-14.

■ Outlook: There is nothing that can be written here to make this game interesting. As hard as it is to write bad things about high school kids, the Warriors are just plain bad. How bad? Think 1962 Mets. Think Charlie Brown’s baseball team. Think Rutgers football, pretty much any year. About that bad.

You want numbers? Start with 21. That’s how many points Western has scored this season. All 21 came in one game, against Class 2A Calvary Chapel during the Warriors’ lone win.

Not only is Calvary Chapel a Class 2A school, they are a winless Class 2A football team. Another number? 0. That’s how many points the Warriors have scored in games not against winless Class 2A teams. And I bet you can guess what 31, 55, 35, 49, 47 and 44 represent. Yep, that’s right. Not pretty, is it?

Since going 3-6 in 2010 — when Western was in the Southwest League along with Pahrump Valley — the Warriors have won three games. Three. In eight-plus years. You have to feel for the kids, and the countless others who would rather take up the French horn, join the Key Club or try out for a part in a school musical rather than play football for this doormat program.

But some try. Jordan Jones, Western’s leading rusher, has 119 yards, or fewer than Pahrump Valley junior Tony Margiotta has had in three individual games. The Warriors have not had a run of more than 10 yards all season.

Quarterback Christopher Williams has completed 22 of 75 passes for 202 yards with 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions. Almost all of those passes have gone to the only real threat Western has, Daron Jackson, who has 17 catches for 191 yards, including a long of 52 yards and a touchdown.

There are worries for the Trojans. Their bus could be abducted by alien spacecraft going over the pass and not returned until after the game, resulting in a forfeit. The entire roster could be diagnosed with flesh-eating disease before lunch today, forcing cheerleaders, band members and the dance team to play. That would narrow the margin of victory. Or the players could be so bored they might fall asleep right there on the field, every one of them. Figure on Western scoring six plays later.

■ Did you know?: The Trojans have won eight consecutive games against the Warriors, scoring at least 60 points in four of those games.

■ Coach Clayton says: “The nice thing about Western is they don’t have a JV or a B team, so we’ll bring up a lot of JV kids and a lot of JV kids will play.”