61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Trojans Game Night: Pahrump Valley at Cheyenne

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Who: Pahrump Valley (1-4) vs. Cheyenne (5-1, 1-0 Sunset).

When/where: 7 p.m. today, Oct. 4, Cheyenne H.S., North Las Vegas.

Series history: Coronado leads 4-3.

Next week: Pahrump Valley will host Del Sol.

Outlook: The Trojans open Sunset League play against the only team in the league with a winning record. The Desert Shields are led by Majae Madison, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior coming off of a 32-carry, 230-yard performance in a 28-7 win over Valley. Senior Jason Black is averaging 8 yards per carry and shares the team lead with Madison with 6 TDs rushing. Black has 462 yards for the season, including an 80-yard run. Although they have scored almost twice as many touchdowns rushing as passing, Cheyenne can throw the ball with Devonte Armstrong, who has completed 33 of 70 passes for 670 yards and 8 touchdowns. By far his favorite target is senior Rayvion Brown, with 21 of the team’s 34 receptions for 530 yards — a 25.2-yard average — and seven scores. The teams have played one common opponent; each lost to Boulder City, with the Desert Shields falling 12-7 on Aug. 29.

Pahrump Valley counters with a deep stable of running backs bolstered by the return of junior Tony Margiotta, who was leading the Trojans with 181 yards when he went down against Virgin Valley with a knee injury. Junior Andrew Avena (32 carries, 200 yards, 2 TDs) and senior Kenny Delker (30 carries, 198 yards, 5 TDs) lead the Trojans on the ground, although if Margiotta is 100 percent expect him to do most of the work.

Depth again will be an obstacle for the Trojans, who started the year with 23 players dressing for varsity games and have struggled to get back to that number. A lot will have to go right for Pahrump Valley to start league play on a winning note.

Did you know?: While the Desert Shields own a slight edge in the series that dates only to 2012, the Trojans have won the past two meetings by a combined score of 72-27.

Coach Clayton says: “Cheyenne always has athletic ability. They always bring some athletes. We love to run at them becsuse of that. They don’t have anything more than what they’ve had in the past. They have a good quarterback, two or three good, solid athletes. We can’t outrun them, we can’t out-athlete them, so we’ll just run at them. We’ve just got to take it right at them.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kim Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jefferson Counts, left, one of eight newcomers t ...
Pitchers, prize money increase at Fall Festival horseshoes
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Lathan Dilger of Pahrump had a couple of goals when he became president of the Nevada Horsehoe Pitchers Association, and he has the same goals for the Pahrump Dust Devils: increase participation and increase sponsorships.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Junior Tony Margiotta (21) looks for running ro ...
Pahrump Valley football team limps into Sunset League play
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

These days, the first thing you do when you visit a Pahrump Valley High School football practice is count the number of healthy bodies going at full strength.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times From left, Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Makayla Gent, Kaylee Men ...
Girls Soccer: Pahrump Valley’s 4 hat tricks overwhelm Mojave
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It’s not easy to make a routine 12-1 rout of another overmatched Sunset League foe interesting, but the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team found a way to make it happen.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The College of Idaho men's cross country team is ranked fif ...
Former Pahrump Valley athletes making impacts on college teams
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Sophomore Bryce Odegard ran a personal-best 8,000-meter time of 24 minutes, 57 seconds as the College of Idaho men’s cross country team, ranked fifth in the nation in the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics, finished eighth among 37 teams in the Capital Cross Challenge, hosted by Cal State Sacramento at Haggen Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento, California.

Tammi Odegard/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Brandon Ruud, left, run ...
Sports Roundup: Sharks girls finish third at Falcon Invitational
Staff Report

Sixth-grader Julianna Ondrisko finished the 2.1-mile course at Foothill High School in 15 minutes, 35 seconds to place seventh and lead the Rosemary Clarke Middle School girls cross country team to a third-place finish Saturday at the Falcon Invitational.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team w ...
Pahrump Sports Roundup: Volleyball team crushes Valley
Staff Report

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 8 kills Wednesday night as the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 win over Valley in a Sunset League match in Las Vegas.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior Fabian Perez bursts through a hole ...
Football: Mineral County pulls away in 4th to top Beatty
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walking off the field after his team’s 52-0 dismantling of Mountain View Christian two weeks ago, Beatty High School football coach Leo Verzilli said the next opponent would present a much tougher challenge.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer coach Chris Rob ...
Boys Soccer: Del Sol holds off Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Everyone connected with the Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team remembers well the final game of the regular season last year.