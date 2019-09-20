72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Trojans Game Night: Pahrump Valley at Coronado

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
September 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Who: Pahrump Valley (1-3) vs. Coronado (2-1).

When/where: 7 p.m. today, Sept. 20, Coronado H.S., Henderson.

Series history: Coronado leads 1-0.

Next week: Pahrump Valley is off.

Outlook: Coronado has not had a winning season since 2014 and two since 2008, but the numbers game could prove tough here.

The 60-man Coronado roster lists only a handful of freshmen and sophomores. Coached by Fred Biletnikoff Jr., son of the former Raiders wide receiver, the Cougars scored 58 of their 74 points against Sunrise Mountain but struggled mightily to score in a 9-8 win over Moapa Valley and a 27-7 loss to Foothill.

Senior quarterback Keegan Tharp has completed 24 of 52 passes for 411 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, with 250 of those yards on 10 passes to senior Andrew Montez. Chris Avila, one of the few sophomores on Coronado’s varsity roster, has been by far the top rusher. The 5-foot-5, 145-pounder, who did little against Foothill and Moapa Valley, gained 110 yards on just 5 carries against Sunrise Mountain, numbers unlikely to be matched against the Trojans’ defense.

Did you know?: In the only other game between Coronado and Pahrump Valley, the Trojans won 16-15 in 2001 but later forfeited the game for using an ineligible player.

Coach Clayton says: “Coronado has the numbers. They’re coached well. They have some size. They run the ball with size up front, and we’re prepared to make those adjustments defensively to stop the run. We don’t see that too often. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Officials conduct a high-level meeting to figure out what hap ...
Tom Rysinski: Football’s zebra herd needs some thinning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Criticizing officials who work high school games is not something I enjoy doing. They’re not making a fortune, they put up with a lot, and you really have to love doing it to devote so much time and energy to it. And in most sports there is a shortage of them. So criticizing them is usually inappropriate.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The crash occurred south of Pahrump along Nevada Highway 16 ...
NHP provides update on Nye bus crash investigation
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol released new findings on the Sept. 5 crash involving a school bus carrying the Pahrump Valley High School junior varsity football team, a nighttime Highway 160 construction zone wreck that injured at least four on the bus.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Nicky Velazquez goes up for a kill during a swe ...
Pahrump Valley Sports Roundup: Volleyball team sweeps Del Sol
Staff Report

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 11 kills and 7 digs Wednesday to lead the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team to a dominating three-set win over Del Sol in Las Vegas.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Simmons with the largest Lahontan cutthroat of the day. ...
Dan Simmons’ Sportsman’s quest: Exploring the Legends of the Lake
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada always has been the land of legends, mysteries and adventures. When it comes to fishing, it’s no different, as I discovered at Pyramid Lake, a short distance north of Reno.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley quarterback Roman Roberts looks ...
Trojans Football Notebook: McGhee needs surgery
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The 20-18 loss to Boulder City on Friday night was not the worst news for the Pahrump Valley High School football team in the past week.

Amy Veloz/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Seven Rosemary Clarke Middle School cross country ...
Pahrump Sports Roundup: Seven Sharks win cross country medals
Staff Report

Seventh-grader Ryleigh Denton finished the 1.7-mile course at the Clark County Fairgrounds in 12 minutes, 32 seconds to place fifth and lead the Rosemary Clarke Middle School girls cross country team to a second-place finish Saturday in the Moapa Valley Invitational.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Las Vegas Lights FC fans are bathed in confetti as the tea ...
Nye County kids can win spot in Las Vegas Lights FC soccer clinic
Staff Report

Children ages 8 through 12 are eligible to enter a contest for a chance to participate in the Amazingly Fabulous Completely Unbelievable youth soccer clinic run presented by America First Credit Union and run by Las Vegas Lights FC coaches and players.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty football coach Leo Verzilli talks to his players befor ...
Football: Beatty makes it look easy in opener
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With his football team’s opener canceled because of Round Mountain’s roster issues, Beatty High School senior Fabian Perez took advantage of the night off, opting to scout Mountain View Christian a week before the Hornets were scheduled to play the Saints.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Newlyweds Sebastiaan and Rebecca De Bruin, ...
Beatty’s Spicer Ranch hosts first cyclocross event
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new style of bicycle racing came to Beatty’s Spicer Ranch Sept. 14-15. Cyclocross is actually a type of competition that is popular in Europe but is relatively unknown in much of the U.S. It has gained popularity in the East and has begun to get a foothold in the West.