Trojans get first win of season behind strong rushing attack

The Pahrump Valley Trojans won their first game of the season on Friday, 20-18, when they hosted the Bulls of SLAM Nevada.

SLAM Nevada’s football program is operating in just its fourth year of existence.

This was SLAM’s first league game of the season and they were coming into the game after having won their last four games in a row before the loss to PVHS.

The Trojans were able to get their running game going, something they haven’t been able to do for the last couple of games. The team as a whole finished with over 200 rushing yards and added in three rushing touchdowns.

The three-headed rushing monster of Henry Amaya, Zack Cueller, and Chase Otteson accounted for 159 of the team’s 201 rushing yards. Each player rushed for over 50 yards, with Amaya and Cueller each rushing for a touchdown.

Amaya pitched in 53 yards on his ten carries. He also had a successful two-point conversion attempt that ended up being the deciding factor for the game. As a sophomore wide receiver, Otteson led the team in rushing with seven carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Junior quarterback, Scott Oscarson, who made his first start of the season, rushed for the team’s third, and winning, touchdown of the game.

“We finally got our rushing attack going as we continuously ran the ball successfully,” Joe Clayton, Pahrump Valley head football coach, said. “Our offensive line dominated up front, which allowed us to do what we do.”

Pahrump Valley’s next game will be this Friday, Oct. 8, when they host the Cougars of Pinecrest Academy Cadence. The Cougars are entering the matchup with a record of 0-6 on the season and are coming off a brutal defeat at the hands of Mater East, 47-7.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

