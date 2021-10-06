67°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
Sports

Trojans get first win of season behind strong rushing attack

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
October 6, 2021 - 9:22 am
 

The Pahrump Valley Trojans won their first game of the season on Friday, 20-18, when they hosted the Bulls of SLAM Nevada.

SLAM Nevada’s football program is operating in just its fourth year of existence.

This was SLAM’s first league game of the season and they were coming into the game after having won their last four games in a row before the loss to PVHS.

The Trojans were able to get their running game going, something they haven’t been able to do for the last couple of games. The team as a whole finished with over 200 rushing yards and added in three rushing touchdowns.

The three-headed rushing monster of Henry Amaya, Zack Cueller, and Chase Otteson accounted for 159 of the team’s 201 rushing yards. Each player rushed for over 50 yards, with Amaya and Cueller each rushing for a touchdown.

Amaya pitched in 53 yards on his ten carries. He also had a successful two-point conversion attempt that ended up being the deciding factor for the game. As a sophomore wide receiver, Otteson led the team in rushing with seven carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Junior quarterback, Scott Oscarson, who made his first start of the season, rushed for the team’s third, and winning, touchdown of the game.

“We finally got our rushing attack going as we continuously ran the ball successfully,” Joe Clayton, Pahrump Valley head football coach, said. “Our offensive line dominated up front, which allowed us to do what we do.”

Pahrump Valley’s next game will be this Friday, Oct. 8, when they host the Cougars of Pinecrest Academy Cadence. The Cougars are entering the matchup with a record of 0-6 on the season and are coming off a brutal defeat at the hands of Mater East, 47-7.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Junior Trojan Cheer is back
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Junior Trojans cheer squad is back in season after having to take the 2020 season off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association The winners from the Courtesy Nevada State ...
Horseshoe tournaments held event at Fall Festival
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump hosted multiple horseshoe tournaments at their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs out for another offensive series during the first half ...
Raiders complete comeback to stay perfect in OT
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Raiders stayed perfect this week when they defeated the visiting Miami Dolphins 31-28, in overtime.

Getty Images The next bowling event at the Pahrump Nugget will be for the 500 Club members and ...
Cabuena and Williams roll to top spots at PVTBC event
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Nenita Cabuena and Herb Williams bowled their way to division wins at the 8-9 Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling event that took place on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Pahrump Nugget.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Hornets take the field after 23-month layoff
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty High School Hornets played their first football game in nearly two years on Friday, Sept. 24.

Trojans drop nail-biter in Boulder City
Trojans drop nail-biter in Boulder City
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans opened up league play on Friday night with a 27-22 loss, when they traveled to Boulder City to take on the Eagles.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo watches the game against Iowa State Cyclone during the sec ...
Rebels swept away by Cyclones
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Rebels lost their third consecutive game to open the season when they hosted the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 18, 48-3.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a carnival, rodeo, car show, entertainment of all kind ...
Horseshoe tournaments return to Fall Festival
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association will be holding multiple tournaments this weekend at the Pahrump Fall Festival.