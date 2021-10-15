52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Trojans get taken down by Eagles

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
October 14, 2021 - 11:48 pm
 
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The next game for the Trojans boys soccer will be against Equ ...
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The next game for the Trojans boys soccer will be against Equipo Academy. Kickoff is planned for 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans were defeated 2-1 in their match against the Boulder City Eagles on Wednesday.

The match was physical from the first whistle. Both teams, and their coaches, could be seen getting frustrated due to the lack of fouls being called by both refs. At multiple points in the games, the coaches could be seen jumping up and down in frustration because of fouls not being called.

Boulder City got the scoring started early. Freshman midfielder Robert Crowl, received a pass in the fifth minute at the top of the penalty box and was able to squeak a perfectly placed shot into the lower corner of the goal.

The Trojans would respond quickly. Just six minutes later, in the 11th minute, junior midfielder Jose Mendoza-Lara was on the other end of a corner kick by senior Angel Hurtado. Mendoza-Lara was able to put a header just out of reach of the diving goal for the Eagles to tie the game at 1.

After a back and forth for the next twenty minutes, the Eagles were able to break the tie score just before halftime with a goal in the 33rd minute from their sophomore midfielder, Roman Rose. Rose got into a battle with a Trojans defender and was able to get a deflected shot past the Pahrump goaltender, Favian Romero.

While the second half didn’t see any goals, it wasn’t for the lack of attempts. The Trojans had multiple chances near the end of the game but weren’t able to get any shots to go into the net.

This loss is the fourth in a row for Pahrump Valley and it drops their record to 4-5 on the season and 2-4 in league play.

The Trojans’ next game is on Friday, Oct. 15, against Equipo Academy. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Danny Smyth This season is the first the Vegas Golden Knights are running without Marc Andre-Fl ...
Knights shine as Kraken begin their inaugural season
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in the first game of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Wabsis repeats, Holloway and Jones play spoilers
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Races continued over the weekend at the Pahrump Valley Speedway as Joe Wabsis repeats in the Sport Mod class and Mark Daub’s streak in the Coupes class came to an end.

Wolf Pack pounces on Aggies
Wolf Pack pounces on Aggies
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Wolf Pack defeated the Aggies of New Mexico State 55-28 on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from ...
Gruden out, Bisaccia in as head coach of Raiders
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, Jon Gruden, has resigned from his position effective Monday evening.

Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Muckers won on Friday, 74-42, ...
Tonopah cruises to victory over Round Mountain
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Tonopah Muckers won in smashing fashion on Friday, 74-42, when they hosted the Knights of Round Mountain.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bill Neilson
Atteberry, Neilson capture wins in 500 Club event
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Annette Attebery and Bill Neilson took home first place in their divisions during the 500 Club tournament that took place on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget.

Wolf Pack get back on track with win against Broncos
Wolf Pack get back on track with win against Broncos
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada Reno’s Wolf Pack came out with a big victory on Saturday when they defeated the Boise State Broncos, 41-31.

UNLV Athletics The Rebels came out with a point to prove: they can still compete.
When will the losing stop for the Rebels?
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Rebels were defeated 24-17 on Saturday when they visited with the Roadrunners, of the University of Texas, San Antonio.