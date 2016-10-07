Trojans girls golf take league title, return to state for first time since 2008

The Trojans girls golf team are the Sunset League champs for the first time since 2007.

The Trojans girls golf team are the Sunset League champs for the first time since 2007.

They finished league play at Mountain Falls on Wednesday with a win to remain undefeated in league.

As the league champions, they qualified for the regional meet at Falcon Ridge in Mesquite on Oct. 13 and are guaranteed four spots at the state meet at Elko on Oct. 17 and 18.

The last time the Trojans won a state championship as a team was in 2007 and 2008 was the last time they appeared as a team at the state tournament, according to NevadaPreps.com.

“The top four teams go to state,” Trojans coach Bob Hopkins said. “There will just be three. So it could be Boulder City (Sunrise League), us and Tech (Sunrise League).”

Makalea Petrie carded a 100 to help the Trojans score a 428 to win the match on Wednesday.

Mojave was second (494) and Desert Pines was third (545).

Hopkins said the match the girls had at Aliante last week on Sept. 27 was better.

“Krista Toomer had her best round of golf of her career,” the coach said. “She carded an 88, Petrie a 95 and Jessica Pearson a 108.” The Trojans won that match by carding a 403.

Toomer carded a 102 on Wednesday, Jordan Egan a 112, Desirae Hembree 114, Alexis Norman 116 and Jessica Pearson 126.

According to Hopkins, what saved Toomer’s score was her putting. Toomer sunk a 30-foot putt on the sixth hole, which saved her from a double bogey or higher on that hole. He said he just has to convince the other girls of the importance of the short game.

Hopkins said he has other players that are constant three-putters (they get on the green quickly and then three-putt the ball regardless what par is), but Toomer normally isn’t that player.

The coach was counting the strokes the girls had wasted in the first four holes and he said his girls wasted about eight as a team.

In addition to putting, bunkers also proved to be a problem. Toomer, Petrie, and Pearson battled some nasty bunkers on the seventh hole that surrounded the green, taking multiple shots to exit.

