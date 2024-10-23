Trojans Girls soccer takes second loss in league

Trojans Madison Williams Mendenhall (12) (center) eyes the ball after a Boulder City Eagles player kicks it right to goal on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Boulder City. Pahrump would lose 3-1. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Natalia Vallin (6) got through the defense of the No. 1 league team and scored within the first five minutes of the Trojans’ rematch against Boulder City to take the lead early in the game last week.

When Pahrump Valley’s girls soccer team played against the Eagles last time they tied at two goals, but this time the Eagles showed the Trojans what it takes to be at the top. After leading Boulder City nearly the entire first half, the Eagles’ Makayla Nelson (4) began to take the lead from the Trojans in the second half.

“[The Trojans] just kind of got out-hustled toward the end,” Coach Amy Carlson said. “They started off great. A couple of bad calls didn’t go our way, so then they kind of just fell apart.”

The Trojans turned their team around early in the season after only six underclassmen were left on the team. Several junior varsity players stepped up to the plate to fill the varsity roster with fresh new faces. The shift from junior varsity to varsity meant a fast-paced game and more communication for the girls.

Since their 180-degree turnaround, the team has moved up the ranks to the No. 3 spot. They were the only team to not lose to Boulder City, until last week.

The turnaround

Fifteen minutes into the second half the Eagles were still down 1-0 it seemed like Boulder City was just waiting for the perfect moment to strike. As the Trojans were battling themselves for ball possession the entire first half, they could not reliably make a pass without it being stolen by an Eagles player.

The Eagles were ready to strike.

Boulder City had possession of the ball near the middle of the field when it was passed to Nelson, who was unguarded. She would close the distance and shoot her goal that went right to Madison Williams Mendenhall (12). The ball would hit Mendenhall’s gloves but would go right through to tie the game 1-1.

After another 15 minutes, the Eagles would get another clear shot after the Trojans were overwhelmed by Boulder City’s efforts. Only Mendenhall stood in front of Nelson to attempt to stop the ball. As the Trojans goalkeeper attempted to grab the ball, it would slip out and roll toward an empty net.

Nelson would take the lead from the Trojans 2-1.

To finish the game off, as Boulder City continued its relentless pursuit, Diona Nixon (11), who attempted to stop an Eagles player, ended up pushing her to the ground for a penalty.

Nelson would close the game out 3-1 and the Trojans would leave with their second loss of the season.

“We were just tired,” Carlson said. “At the end of the day they took more shots. We didn’t take enough shots… so they deserved that win.”

Up next

After their loss, the Trojans are still expected to play in the league playoffs where they will get a chance to play in the league championship game.

The Trojans have one more game on Wednesday at home against No. 7 Mater Academy East Las Vegas at 5:30 p.m. If the Trojans win, the team could end on a 8-2-4 standing for the No. 3 spot and an end to the Sports Leadership and Management battle for No. 2.

If the Trojans place in No. 3 by the end of the regular season, Pahrump Valley will have to face Boulder City once again if the Trojans advance to the semifinals. If the Trojans lose the semifinals game, the team will not advance to the state playoffs.

Last year, the Trojans won the league and the state championships.

