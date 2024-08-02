TROJANS GOAL: Make the playoffs

Coach Thom Walker says he has seen a different side of the team and the unity they’ve found. The Trojans went to a football camp at Southern Utah University in July where they lived together and formed bonds, which Walker says was critical for the team.

Pahrump Valley high school student athlete takes down a tackle dummy on the football field on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The last time the Trojan’s football team made the regional playoffs was in 2021. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley high school student athlete takes down a tackle dummy on the football field on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The last time the Trojan’s football team made the regional playoffs was in 2021. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley football head coach Thom Walker looks on as his team takes the field against the Somerset Losee Lions on Friday night.

Bigger, faster, stronger are the words Pahrump Valley High School football coach Thom Walker used to describe the improvements he’s seen in his team this year.

The Trojan athletes have been practicing since the start of June, where they run their routines and have lifted weights over the summer break in three-hour sessions. A new offensive coordinator from Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Tony Henry, has helped bring up a new offense and according to Walker, the students are “really excited to have a new offense.”

Last year, the Trojans football team placed second to last in the 3A Southern league, which has eight schools total. Overall, the Trojans went 3-6 but in the league they finished the season off with a single win and a standing of 1-6.

This year, the coach has seen a different side of the team and the unity the team has found. The Trojans went to a football camp at Southern Utah University in July where they lived together and formed bonds, which Walker says was critical for the team.

“They’re really coming together as a family on and off the field,” Walker said. “Just seeing them wanting to succeed for the guy next to him has been awesome. That’s a huge difference this year.”

The team has also been working hard in the weight room, the coach said. Two of the team’s players own the school’s record squat, clean bench and deadlift. And these might be the “huge difference” the team needed to get back into making the playoffs this season.

“It’s been a long summer, it’s been hot and this is the hardest part of the year between now and when we actually play,” the coach said. “They put in a lot of work and we’ve still got a lot of work to do but [I’ve] just kept them consistent and motivated.”

Playoffs

At camp in Utah the team demonstrated that they could play consistently. Along with their success at camp, the team was dominant.

Historically, Pahrump doesn’t have a large pool of student athletes, as this year there are roughly 23 varsity players on the team and they are always looking for students to keep the program afloat for years to come. Currently, it’s too close to game time to get a new student-athlete up to speed, but the coach believes the team could use more players after this season.

The Trojans will have their first game on Aug. 23 against Cheyenne High School, on their home field in Pahrump. Walker already has a feeling the team will be ready for the playoffs if the team stays consistent.

“Our starting five up front are really solid,” the coach said. “And Kayne Horibe, this is his first year getting a full summer at quarterback. He quarterbacked a little bit [last season]. He’s taking over the reins 100 percent.”

Every day Walker is seeing that the team’s passing game “looks really good”, and every day their pass defense is getting better.

This year, Boulder City, a top rival to Pahrump Valley that has roughly 22 seniors, will face them off at the end of the season. Last season the Eagles made it to the semifinals in the regional playoffs but were knocked out by Moapa Valley 62-14. The Trojans know that if they want to make it to the playoffs, they have to defeat Boulder City.

“I guarantee [our team is] thinking about getting [to the playoffs],” Walker said. “It’s a big notch they want to get to.”

The last time the Trojans football team made it to the semifinals game for the regional championship was back in 2021. The Trojans were at the top of the ranked standings until they played against Virgin Valley where they lost 35-0 and were out of the state championships.

Community support

Pahrump has one high school and according to the coach, the town is very supportive of the team, no matter its shortcomings.

On Saturday is the biggest fundraising event for the Trojans football team, the Annual Spaghetti Dinner and Cake Auction, which is “huge” for them.

In past years the team has garnered around $20,000 at these events and the Trojans can use all the support it can get as the coach is hoping the team can fund raise that amount again this year.

The team is still looking for desserts to be auctioned off at the dinner.

“Our community is awesome,” Walker said. “We really, really need to have that kind of support from the people that uphold our community and just drive the community.”

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.