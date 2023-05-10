Trojans hold carwash fundraiser

The Pahrump Valley Trojans baseball team held their 2nd annual car wash, hosted by Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza on Saturday, April 29 with several of the varsity and junior varsity players helping out the great staff at the Auto Plaza.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley high school baseball teams held a car wash fundraiser at Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza. Head coach Roy Uyeno, assistant coach Tom Metscher and Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza general manager Greg Meier pose with members of the baseball teams.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans baseball team held their 2nd annual car wash, hosted by Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza on Saturday, April 29 with several of the varsity and junior varsity players helping out the great staff at the Auto Plaza.

Over 150 cars made their way through the line for the four hours of hard work the players put in. Patrons were treated to hot dogs, water and good ol’ apple turnovers while they waited for their vehicles.

Thank you to the amazing people of Pahrump, who showed up and supported the cause to help with equipment and materials needed for the baseball program.

The team raised over $2,000 for the program to use. Greg and his staff at Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza went above and beyond to make this event a success.

The Trojans are currently playing their way through the 3A Southern regional baseball tournament in hopes of reaching the championship game on Friday, May 12 and locking up a spot in the 3A state baseball tournament next week.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.