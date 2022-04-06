Trojans open league play with nail-biting defeat to Eagles

The Pahrump Valley baseball team dropped their first league game of the season 6-4 on Friday night when they hosted the Boulder City Eagles.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley right fielder James Metscher comes around to score to give the Trojans a 4-0 lead during their game against the Boulder City Eagles on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Trojans' center fielder Zack Cuellar finished the day going 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs in Pahrump Valley's 6-4 loss to the Boulder City Eagles on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Both teams went into the game on a four-game winning streak and looking to continue their great play into the league schedule.

The Trojans, who are now 10-4 overall this season, hadn’t lost since they dropped their away matchup against the Eldorado Sundevils 4-3.

On the flip side, Boulder City, who is now 8-4 on the season, has not had a loss since their 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Moapa Valley Pirates.

Kyle McDaniel got his third start on the mound for the Trojans. In his last outing, McDaniel pitched five innings of scoreless baseball while striking out 13 batters against Virgin Valley.

This game against Boulder City started off much like the Virgin Valley game. McDaniel gave up just two hits through three innings while striking out two batters.

The Trojans jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a 2-run single by Zack Cuellar. He finished the day with three hits in his four plate appearances.

Following the second inning, hits were tough to come by for Pahrump Valley. As a whole, the team only managed to get three hits in the five remaining innings.

Unfortunately, the fourth inning was where things started to fall apart for McDaniel. The Eagles were able to put up five runs between the fourth and fifth innings to give Boulder City a 5-4 lead.

Dustin Lopez was the only other Trojan batter to register an RBI. He finished the day with one hit in his four plate appearances, but he did get walked twice.

Junior Scott Hirschi came in as relief for McDaniel in the sixth inning. He allowed two hits and one run to the eight batters he faced. Hirschi was pulled in the seventh inning for senior Henry Amaya after he hit back-to-back batters.

Amaya got out of the jam without allowing a hit or a run to keep the Trojans within two runs entering the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Trojans were able to get two runners on base, however, they weren’t able to bring any of the runners in to score and would end the game with a double play.

The Eagles took the first matchup of the season by a score of 6-4.

As you’re reading this, the Trojans played another league game Tuesday afternoon, this time it was an away matchup against the Valley Vikings. You can check maxpreps.com for the results of the game.

The Trojans’ next game will be on Thursday, April 7, when they host the Clark Chargers in a matinee game.

Pahrump Valley won the only game between these two teams last year by a score of 14-3. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.