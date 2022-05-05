Trojans perform well as regular season nears end

Both the boys and girls teams finished in the top two spots among the five teams that competed at the Valley Weekday Meet on Wednesday, April 20.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans competed in a mid-week track and field competition at Boulder City High School on Thursday, April 28.

The Pahrump Valley track and field team has been performing well at recent meets to close out their regular season.

Both the boys and girls teams finished in the top two spots among the five teams that competed at the Valley Weekday Meet on Wednesday, April 20.

The girls team took home first place by a large margin with 122 total points. The next closest school was Virgin Valley with 96 points.

On the boys side, the Trojans finished with 115 total points, good for second place. The Virgin Valley team came in first place with 139 points.

Pahrump’s girls team competed very well in every event during the Valley meet. They had a top-five finisher in every competition, both track and field, except for two.

Freshman Dakota Fernandes set two personal records on the day.

She finished in fourth place in the 400-meter event with a time of 1:09.8. Fernandes also set a personal record in the 100-meter race with a time of 13.0 seconds, good for sixth place.

To show you how close the 100-meter race was, Fernandes finished just 0.3 seconds behind second place.

Senior Arianna Hamilton set a personal record of her own in the 300-meter hurdle event. She came in first place with a time of 46.2 seconds, finishing over eight seconds faster than second-place finisher Jennifer Fortune from Valley High School.

In the boys events, seniors Devin Varlack, Angel Quintana and Ikaika Keanaaina all had a great day.

Varlack finished with three first-place finishes, including setting a personal record in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 10:44.7. Varlack also won the 1600-metetr and 800-meter events.

Quintana and Keanaaina finished in first and second place in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle events. Quintana set a personal record with a time of 18.8 seconds in his win of the 110-meter event.

On Thursday, April 28, the Trojans track and field team competed in the Boulder City Weekday meet.

Six schools from the Las Vegas area participated in this competition.

Both teams showed some success throughout the competitions. The boys and girls teams combined for five first-place finishes, including four personal records.

In the girls events, freshman Dakota Fodge set a personal record in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:03.53, finishing more than two seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Fodge was also part of the 4×200-meter relay team that finished in first place, along with fellow teammates Dakota Fernandes, Lillian McGhee and Payton Weaver.

Senior Jessica Kern finished in first place with a record setting 105-feet, 5-inch throw in the discus event. The second-place finisher threw a distance of 88 feet, 4 inches, falling over 27 feet short of Kern’s throw.

For the boys team, junior Elijah Hill and sophomore Mickey Skinner both set personal records with wins in their field events.

Hill’s win and record came in the discus event. He finished with a distance of 119 feet, 1 inch, winning the event by over 11 feet.

Skinner’s win and record came in the long jump event. He jumped a distance of 19 feet, 2 inches.

The Trojans track and field teams will wrap up their regular season this Friday, May 6, in a competition at Boulder City High School. There will be 21 schools competing in the various events.

Following Friday’s competition, the Nevada 3A regional track and field competitions will take place on Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, at Virgin Valley High School.