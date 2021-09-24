Trojans struggle against Pirates, look for bounce back against Eagles

The Pahrump Valley Trojans dropped their second game of the season when they traveled to Moapa Valley on Friday, Sept. 17, 42-0.

Moapa Valley came into the game with an undefeated record and had only given up 32 points on the season. They currently sit in the top spot of the Division 3A Nevada state football rankings.

This was a tall order for the Trojan defense to stand up to. Senior linebacker Zack Cueller led the team on defense. He finished with four solo tackles, including one sack, and three assisted tackles.

His counterpart, linebacker Hunter Otteson, finished with six tackles of his own, including three solo tackles.

Senior running back Henry Amaya led the team with 24 rushing yards on eight carries.

The Trojans’ next game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24, when they travel to Boulder City to take on the Eagles. This will be the first league game of the season for PVHS. They’ll be looking for a strong bounce-back effort to open up their league play on the right foot.

Boulder City is coming off a 28-34 defeat at the hands of the Virgin Valley Bulldogs. The Eagles are led on offense by their sophomore starting quarterback, Jacob Bryant, and their junior running back, Hunter Moore.

Bryant has thrown for 351 yards and three touchdowns on the season, while Moore has run for 287 yards on 58 carries. Moore also has seven touchdown runs this season.

The Eagles defense is led by senior safety Zachary Martin, who has 14 tackles on the season; junior linebacker Dylan Sullivan, who also has 14 tackles; and senior linebacker Isaac Tuenge, who leads the team with 19 tackles for the year. Tuenge also leads the defense with three takeaways this year, including two interceptions.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com