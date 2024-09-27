Trojans teams on the tail end of fall sports

Trojans sports teams are finishing off the week with tough competition as the girls soccer team and football team will face off with top three schools in their leagues.

Trojan's Cayden Cowley (22) fights for the ball against The Meadows School on Tuesday, Sept 24, 2024 in Pahrump. The Mustangs would win the non conference game. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley's Kohlzin Park (5) (center) runs with the ball against The Meadows School players on Tuesday, Sept 24, 2024 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan boys soccer team chases the ball as Fauyan Sida (21) (center) falls to the ground on Tuesday, Sept 24, 2024 in Pahrump. Trojan's would lose to The Meadows School 5-2. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Natalie Soto (3) passes the ball as a SLAM player attempts to catch her on Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2024, in Henderson. The Trojans would tie at 3. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Madison Williams Mendenhall (12) (center) watches her team battle for the ball against SLAM on Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2024, in Henderson. Mendengall would have nine saves. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans sports teams are finishing off the week with tough competition as the girls soccer team and football team will face off with top three schools in their leagues.

This week was not easy for the girls soccer team as they played in three soccer games, two of which were against the top two schools in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Southern league. In their rematch game against the Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) Bulls the team tied at 3-3 after they held the lead until the last two minutes of the game on Wednesday.

This was an improvement as their last game together finished 8-0 in the Bulls’ favor.

In the rematch game, the girls played with intensity, as they were fighting for second place in the league.

Earlier in the week the girls won their first conference game of the week against Mater Academy East Las Vegas 6-2 on Monday evening. The Trojans had a five-game winning streak in the league.

The boys soccer team could not catch a break in their rematch against The Meadows School on Tuesday.

The Meadows School gave the Trojans a 5-2 loss in Pahrump after a two-game winning streak. This keeps the Trojans in last place in the league as their standings are 1-5-1. There are five more conference games left for the Trojans to bring up their rankings.

Last week Trojans football lost big to Virgin Valley, 28-7. The Trojans were dominated by the Bulldogs in the first half as they were behind 12-0. It wasn’t until the third quarter that the team was able to score. But the Bulldogs would remind the Trojans who was in the lead and doubled their score and won.

The football team’s first three conference games have been against the top three schools in the league. MAELV is in second place and after that the Trojans will have to double their efforts to be in the top six places in the league to advance to the playoffs.

The Trojans football team has not made it to the regional playoffs since 2021.

Here are the games to watch:

Monday

Boys soccer starts the week off with another conference game against MAELV in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. The Knights are currently the second-best team in the Trojans’ league.

This will be an uphill battle for the Trojans as they have only beat the Boulder City Eagles this season, a fifth-place school. Pahrump Valley will need to defeat Doral Academy Red Rock if they would like to make the regional playoffs.

The Trojans have already lost to the Dragons 8-0 earlier this season.

Tuesday

Volleyball will play against SLAM at 6 p.m. in Henderson. SLAM is 10-11 and second in the league.

The Trojans are 3-7 overall this season and would need to battle it out with Boulder City’s record to take the fourth-place spot away from them to advance.

The Trojans have to make the top four rankings if they wish to make it to the regional playoffs, which takes the top four teams from each league. Last year the Trojans made it to the playoffs and lost in the regional quarterfinals.

The girls soccer team will have an inconsequential week coming up after playing three conference games against some of the top-ranked teams in the league. They are playing a non-conference game against Moapa Valley in Overton at 6 p.m.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.