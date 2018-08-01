Volunteer coaches sought for Special Olympics in Pahrump

Special Olympics Nevada is looking for volunteers to help coach fall sports in Pahrump.

Bobbi-lee Ward/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Special Olympians traveled to Reno for the Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games.

Head coaches and assistant coaches are needed in softball, golf and soccer. Volunteer coaches are expected to commit time for one practice per week for eight to 10 weeks, plus a competition in Las Vegas. No experience is necessary, and the seasons begin in late August.

Coaching with Special Olympics is a great way to get active, have fun, meet new people and have a positive impact on the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities in our community. Through sports, these athletes gain social skills, responsibility and self-confidence.

For more information, visit VolunteerforSONV.org or contact Bobbi-lee Ward at 702-970-7668.