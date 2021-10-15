Wabsis repeats, Holloway and Jones play spoilers

Races continued over the weekend at the Pahrump Valley Speedway as Joe Wabsis repeats in the Sport Mod class and Mark Daub’s streak in the Coupes class came to an end.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Races continued over the weekend at the Pahrump Valley Speedway as Joe Wabsis repeats in the Sport Mod class and Mark Daub’s streak in the Coupes class came to an end.

Wabsis, driver of the 09W car, took home first place in the Sport Mod class. With his win, along with Clifton King’s third-place finish, Wabsis was able to leap over King in the standings and take over ninth place with 256 total points for the season. King’s third-place finish moved him back into tenth place, just 14 points behind Wabsis, with 242 total points. Eric Schenberger, driver of the X car, finished in second place. His finish helped him move up four spots in the season standings. He now has 82 points for the year.

The Modified class only had two drivers for this event: John Jenson of the No. 8 car and Alex Williams of the No. 17 car. With his first-place finish, Jenson now sits in 16th place with 41 points on the season. Williams’ second-place finish helped him move into sixth place in the season standings with 114 total points.

A new winner was crowned for the first time in three races in the Mini Stock class. The two-time defending winner, Eric Mewhorter finished in second place behind the No. 52 car driver, Brandon Jones. Jones’ win gave him a total of 277 points for the season. Michael Willis, driver of the No. 44 car, finished in third place. His finish gave him just enough points to leap over Mewhorter for first place in the season standings. Willis currently has 634 points and Mewhorter has 632 points, which is the closest current standings of all the classes.

Only three drivers participated in the Super Stock class. Dale Daffer, driver of the No. 49 car, took home first place for the second time in the last three races. Daffer’s finish gave him 358 points for the season, which puts him in third place of the season standings. Tanner Otteson and Daniel Vlaslof finished in second and third place, respectively. Otteson’s second-place finish gave him 39 points for the season and Vlaslof’s finish moved him into the top ten, in the eighth spot with 85 points.

Jared Ward got back to his winning ways after being out of the top spot in the last race. He was followed by Benjamin Sherard and Adam Tiscareno. With Ward’s win, he was able to extend his lead over Tiscareno to 16 points. Ward is currently sitting in first place of the season standings with 661 points, followed by Tiscareno with 645 points and Jay Ward with 626 points. Sherard’s third-place finish gave him 325 points for the season, good enough for sixth place.

In the Micro Sprint class, A.J. Klein took home the top spot after coming in second place last time out. With his win, Klein now has 347 points for the season and has extended his lead on Jason Funk, who currently sits in second place with 339 points. Bradda Costa and Eric Pruitt rounded out the top three drivers for the race. Costa now has 118 points on the season and Pruitt currently has 206 total points.

Scott Holloway, driver of the No. 7 car, came out with the spoiler of the day in the Coupes race. He was able to knock off three-time defending driver Mark Daub. Holloway’s win gives him 613 total points for the season, which keeps him sitting in first place of the season standings. Daub’s second-place finish gives him 557 points on the season, 56 points behind Holloway. Red Kowal finished the race in third place, which gave him 258 points on the season. He’s sitting in fifth place in the season standings.

The next race at Pahrump Valley Speedway will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6. Start time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. This event will feature Mini Stock, Super Stock, Micro Sprint, Coupes, Hobby Stock, Modified, Dwarf, and Sport Mod races.

For more information, check out pahrumpvalleyspeedway.com.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com