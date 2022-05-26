97°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Walker named as Trojans football head coach

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
May 26, 2022 - 1:17 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Thom Walker has been named as the new head football coach ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Thom Walker has been named as the new head football coach of the Pahrump Valley Trojans. He was promoted after being an assistant coach for the previous nine years under newly retired head coach Joe Clayton.
Tina Wilson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Newly appointed Pahrump Valley High School hea ...
Tina Wilson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Newly appointed Pahrump Valley High School head football coach Thom Walker helped lead the U13 Junior Trojans to the league championship during the fall 2021 season.

Thom Walker has been named by the Pahrump Valley High School athletic department as the new head coach of the Trojans’ football program.

Walker will be taking over after the Trojans’ former head coach, Joe Clayton, resigned from the position in April.

“Excited, for sure,” Walker said of his first reaction when he found out he’d be coaching the Trojans. “A little bit nervous at the same time. Taking over for the greatest coach in school history, that’s a big task.”

Clayton spent the past nine years at the head of the football program and he will be leaving the teams in good hands.

Walker was the assistant coach, being the offensive coordinator and the linebackers coach, for all nine seasons during Clayton’s tenure.

With Walker’s move to the head coach position, assistant coach Craig Reiger will be handling the offensive coordinator duties and Mike Colucci will remain as the defensive coordinator.

Walker began his football coaching career more than 20 years ago when he joined Pahrump Youth Sports as a football coach when the Pop Warner league first began.

He wanted to help build the football program in town, which doubles as a building block for the football programs at the middle school and high school levels when the kids take what they learned in the league over to their school’s team.

Walker went back to coaching the U13 Junior Trojans after having been away the last nine years. He coached the team to the league championship in a 24-6 victory over the Henderson Raiders.

“It was an absolute blast,” Walker said. “There’s a great group of boys coming up. The seventh-and eighth-grade group of boys coming up are stacked with talent.”

The Trojans will begin summer practices on Monday, June 6. Practices will run Monday through Thursday, from 6-9 a.m. for the duration of the summer.

Walker is a full-time math teacher for the middle school grades at the Community Christian Academy in Pahrump. He also helps coach baseball and wrestling for Pahrump Valley High School.

Walker would like to thank the Pahrump Valley athletic department for taking the chance with him and he looks forward to a great upcoming season and beyond.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dennis Anderson and Heath Russell received their series ch ...
Shoes & Brews will pause for summer months
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Shoes Brews Horseshoe Pitching Series has reached its halfway point in the season following their most recent May events. The first Shoes Brews event in May took place on Sunday, May 8, at the Oasis Bar and Grill in Indian Springs.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans competed in the Nevada 3A state ...
Trojans take back hardware to Pahrump following state track meet
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans track field team came home with some hardware following their participation in the Nevada 3A state track field meet that took place over the weekend at Reed High School in Sparks.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans boys golf team finished in seco ...
Trojans finish as runners-up in golf state tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley golf team took second place in the Nevada 3A state golf tournament earlier this week at Mountain Falls GolfClub in Pahrump.

Danny Smyth/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Tonopah softball pitcher Jessica Callaway gets read ...
Lady Muckers travel north for state title
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah High School softball team has qualified for the Nevada 1A softball state tournament after their huge performances in the regional tournament last week.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Trojans head coach Sam Charles meets w ...
Lady Trojans’ season ends in regionals
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley softball team’s season ended on Thursday afternoon with an 11-9 loss against the Boulder City Eagles in the semi-final game of the southern regional tournament.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior guard Heliane Sutton (11) defending against a Virgin Va ...
Pahrump Valley senior awarded with top student-athlete scholarship
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley High School senior Heliane “Ellie” Sutton has been picked by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) as one of the top 10 student-athletes of the year in Southern Nevada.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Colby Tiller (9) reaching home plate to celebrate with ...
Pahrump Trojans fall short in quest for state title
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans baseball team was defeated by the Boulder City Eagles in the knockout game on Thursday afternoon at Moapa Valley High School.