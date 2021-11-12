Walton, Jensen repeat as racing season nears its end

Points are at an all-time premium as the race season is coming to an end at the Pahrump Valley Speedway.

This past weekend was the second to last race of the season for the Pahrump Speedway. We saw seven of the nine classes participate in races on Saturday night.

Jerry Walton, driver of the 22W car, took home the checkered flag for the second race in a row in the Sport Mod class. This is Walton’s third win in the last five races at the speedway. He is currently sitting atop the standings for the Sports Mod class. Mike Wells and Rafael Flores rounded out the top three drivers for the class.

In the Modified class, Kyle Renberger took home first place. He improved on his second-place finish from the last race. Andy Straight and Bart Perry finished in second and third place, respectively. Rick Durica is currently leading the class standings heading into the final race.

Driver of the No. 88 car, Mark Daub, took home first place in the Coupes class. This was Daub’s fourth win in the last six races at the speedway. Red Kowal, driver of the No. 33 car, and Daniel Bruner, driver of the No. 92 car, completed the top three drivers. Scott Holloway sits atop the class standings going into the final race of the season.

In the Mini Stock class, driver of the No. 63 car, David Bodendorfer, took the checkered flag over Eric Mewhorter, who finished in second place, and Felicity Flory, who finished in third place. This class is going to come down to the final race as Mewhorter and Michael Wills are separated by just a couple of points for first place, while Flory and Bodendorfer are also separated by just a couple of points for third place.

Jace Jensen, driver of the No. 8 car, took home the win in the Mini Dwarf class for the second race in a row. He was followed by Joseph Scheer of the No. 46 car and Anthony Montanez of the 18M car.

Jay Ward finished in first place for the Hobby Stock class. Class points leader Jared Ward finished in second place, while Adam Tiscareno, who sits in second place in the points standings, finished in third place for the race.

In the Micro Sprint class, Jason Funk came away with the win. He was followed by Bradda Costa and Eric Pruitt. The total points standings for this class is coming down to the wire as points leader A.J. Klein and second-place Funk are separated by only a couple of points.

The final points race of the season for the Pahrump Valley Speedway is going to be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. This race will feature the Mini Stock, Super Stock, Coupes, Hobby Stock, Modified, Sport Mod and Dwarf classes.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Pahrump Valley Speedway will be holding a special cash prize race. This race will be A-Mod vs. B-Mod and cash prizes will be given to the drivers who finish in the top 10 spots. $1,000 goes to first place and there will be a bonus of $250 if a B-Mod car wins. For this event, gates will open at 1 p.m. with the race starting at 2 p.m.

If you have any questions about the event, please visit http://www.pahrumpvalleyspeedway.com/ or call 775-727-8549.

