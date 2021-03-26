Ward, Daub continue win streaks at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Jared Ward and Mark Daub each won for the third consecutive race to highlight the March 13 racing at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway on Saturday, March 27, with the races beginning at 7 p.m.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jared Ward leads the Sport Mod race Feb. 27 at Pahrump Valley Speedway. Ward won that night and again March 13 and has been victorious in all three races this season.

Ward captured the Hobby Stock division, with Jay Ward second and 2020 champion Adam Tiscareno finishing third. Daub, the defending Coupe champion, outdueled Scott Halloway and Daniel Bruner for his third victory of the young season. Daub already holds a 19-point lead in the standings, while Ward’s edge in the points chase is 16.

In Super Stocks, Tyson Talkington won for the second time this season, finishing ahead of Tom Davis and Timothy Murphy. Talkington, who leads Davis by eight in the standings, finished fourth in the Feb. 27 race.

Jerry Walton finished first in a crowded Sport Mod field, taking the checkered flag ahead of Rafael Flores, Aries King and Clifton King. The victory moved Walton within two points of Aries King for the season lead, one point ahead of Jeff Murphy. The three drivers are already well clear of the rest of the field in the class.

The Modifieds division has had an interesting season, with nobody in the season standings racing more than once.

Clifton King beat out three other drivers to win that race, while Brady Gladd, who won opening night, and Dan Perry Jr., who won Feb. 27, share the season lead with 43 points each.

Brandon Jones won for the second time in three outings in Mini Stocks, this time placing ahead of Michael Wills and RJ Smotherman. Wills won the other race this season, taking the checkered flag Feb. 27 with Jones second.

The Micro Sprints raced for the first time this season, with Mason Keefer finishing first with Daniel Dewitt and Jason Funk placing second and third, respectively.

Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway at 7 p.m. Saturday, with all classes, including Mini Dwarfs, on the card. Adult tickets are $10, with those 55 and over admitted for $8, ages 6 to 14 for $6 and children 5 and under free.

A family six-pack is available, offering two adults and four children under 14 for $30. A season pass is available for $180.

A pit pass runs $25 for adults, $15 for those ages 5 to 13 and free for children 4 and under. Pit admission for each car and driver is $45 for all classes.