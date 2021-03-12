Ward, Daub post 2nd straight wins at Pahrump Valley Speedway
Jared Ward and Mark Daub followed up his opening night victories with wins Feb. 27 to take the early lead in the points races at Pahrump Valley Speedway.
After just two weeks of racing, Ward holds a 10-point lead in Hobby Stocks over Adam Tiscarao, who finished behind Jay Ward and Benjamin Sherard in the race.
In Coupes, Daub outdueled Daniel Bruner for his second consecutive win. In the smaller Coupe class — five drivers competed Feb. 27 compared to 11 in the Hobby Stock race — there are fewer points to be had, but Daub already owns an 11-point edge over Bruner and Scott Halloway.
Mike Wells took the checkered flag in the Mini Stock class, trailed by Brandon Jones, Tanner Reynolds, Aaron-Pike Ceballos and Phil Hans in the 11-driver field.
Tom Davis finished first in the Super Stock race, with Tim Murphy second, Dillon Murphy third and Tyson Talkington fourth. Talkington owns the lead in the points race after two weeks, holding an 89-83 lead over Davis.
Only two drivers started in the main Modifieds race, with Dan Perry III finishing ahead of Dale Sauter. Perry and Brady Gladd, who won on opening night, share the early points lead in the class.
Jerry Walton rebounded from an 11th-place finish on opening night to win the Sport Mods race, with Joe Wabsis, Aries King, Jeff Murphy and Trent Bandazian running second through fifth.
Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway on Saturday, March 13, with Mini Stocks, Super Stocks, Coupes, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Mini Dwarfs and Micro Sprints on the schedule.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for over 55, $6 for ages 6-14 and free for those 5 and under.
A family fun pack for two adults and four children under 14 is available for $30, and a season pass is $180.
Racing starts at 7 p.m., with gates open at 6 p.m.
Pahrump Valley Speedway season standings
Mini Stock: 1. Mike Wells 98, 2. Brandon Jones 95, 3. Tanner Reynolds 91, 4. Aaron Pike-Ceballos 85, 5. Johnathan Selbach 79.
Super Stock: 1. Tyson Talkington 89, 2. Tom Davis 83, 3. Dillon Murphy 82, 4. Dale Daffer 77, 5. Timothy Murphy 75o.
Modified: 1. Brady Gladd and Dan Perry III 43, 3. Matt Belcher 40, 4. Dale Sauter 39, 5. Rick Durica 8.
Coupe: 1. Mark Daub 89, 2. Danie Bruner and Scott Holloway 78, 4. Dan Hatfield 74, 5. Allen Lokey 40.
Sport Mod: 1. Aries King and Jeff Murphy 91, 3. Jerry Walton 81, 4. Haylee Little and Joe Wabsis 80.
Hobby Stock: 1. Jared Ward 100, 2. Adam Tiscarao 90, 3. Rory Bradley 89, 4. Benjamin Sherard 88, 5. Jay Ward 86.