Ward, Daub post 2nd straight wins at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Jared Ward and Mark Daub followed up his opening night victories with wins Feb. 27 to take the early lead in the points races at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drivers come out of a turn close together during the Super Stock race Feb. 27 at Pahrump Valley Speedway. Tom Davis won the race, followed by Tim Murphy, Dillon Murphy, Tyson Talkington, Andy Trujillo and Dale Daffer.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drivers Haylee Little, left, and Jeff Murphy watch from across the track as an accident is cleared during the Sport Mods race Feb. 27 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mini Dwarfs are always a popular attraction at Pahrump Valley Speedway, and they raced for the first time this year Feb. 27 in Pahrump.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mini Stocks made their 2021 debut Feb. 27 at Pahrump Valley Speedway, the second racing night of the new season.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sport Mod drivers take to the track during the second racing night of the season Feb. 27 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

After just two weeks of racing, Ward holds a 10-point lead in Hobby Stocks over Adam Tiscarao, who finished behind Jay Ward and Benjamin Sherard in the race.

In Coupes, Daub outdueled Daniel Bruner for his second consecutive win. In the smaller Coupe class — five drivers competed Feb. 27 compared to 11 in the Hobby Stock race — there are fewer points to be had, but Daub already owns an 11-point edge over Bruner and Scott Halloway.

Mike Wells took the checkered flag in the Mini Stock class, trailed by Brandon Jones, Tanner Reynolds, Aaron-Pike Ceballos and Phil Hans in the 11-driver field.

Tom Davis finished first in the Super Stock race, with Tim Murphy second, Dillon Murphy third and Tyson Talkington fourth. Talkington owns the lead in the points race after two weeks, holding an 89-83 lead over Davis.

Only two drivers started in the main Modifieds race, with Dan Perry III finishing ahead of Dale Sauter. Perry and Brady Gladd, who won on opening night, share the early points lead in the class.

Jerry Walton rebounded from an 11th-place finish on opening night to win the Sport Mods race, with Joe Wabsis, Aries King, Jeff Murphy and Trent Bandazian running second through fifth.

Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway on Saturday, March 13, with Mini Stocks, Super Stocks, Coupes, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Mini Dwarfs and Micro Sprints on the schedule.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for over 55, $6 for ages 6-14 and free for those 5 and under.

A family fun pack for two adults and four children under 14 is available for $30, and a season pass is $180.

Racing starts at 7 p.m., with gates open at 6 p.m.