Ward increases Hobby Stocks lead at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Jared Ward tacked 3 points on to his lead in the season standings by winning the Hobby Stock race during the Oct. 10 racing night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Modifieds on the track Oct. 10 at Pahrump Valley Speedway. Bryan Wulfenstein, Brady Gladd and Shaun Moore took the top three spots in the race.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brad Hopkins leads three other drivers coming out of a turn during the Modifieds race Oct. 10 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Aries King drives in the Sport Mod race during the Oct. 10 card at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Points leader Joel Dean during the Sport Mod race Oct. 10 at Pahrump Valley Speedway. Dean finished third in the race behind Rafael Flores and Dan Snowden.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left, Brad Hopkins, Tony Kinkade, Tim LaBrake and Brady Gladd during the Modifieds race Oct. 10 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Jared Ward tacked 3 points on to his lead in the season standings by winning the Hobby Stock race during the Oct. 10 racing night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Ward was the only standings leader to win his race that night, picking up 36 points to extend his lead over Adam Tiscarao to 397-375. Tiscarao placed fourth in the race, behind second-place Jeff Murphy and third-place Jay Ward.

Rafael Flores won the Sport Mod class for the first time in four starts, beating out Dan Snowden, Joel Dean and Joe Wabsis for the checkered flag. Dean continues to lead the season points chase; by finishing one spot ahead of Wabsis he increased his lead by a point, and it now stands at 413-324.

Dean has started every race since opening night, while Wabsis has missed three races during the season. Neither third-place Josh Stringer nor fourth-place Jeff Murphy started Saturday night, and they remain 2 points apart. Alex Murphy moved into fifth place in the standings and now trails Jeff Murphy by 7.

In Modifieds, Bryan Wulfenstein won his second consecutive start, finishing ahead of Brady Gladd and Shaun Moore. Gladd continues to hold a hefty lead in the standings at 312 points, as neither second-place Rick Durica (247) and third-place Aaron Keller (228) did not start.

RJ Smotherman took the checkered flag in the Mini Stock race, trailed by Eric Mewhorter, Tanner Reynolds and Jason Cowie. With several drivers in the top 10 not running Saturday night, the 40 points Smotherman picked up for the win pushed him into fourth place, 21 points behind second-place Aaron Pike-Ceballos, who finished seventh.

Tanner Reynolds’ third-place finish boosted his lead in Mini Stocks to 98 points. Reynolds has run every night of the season, the only driver in the class to do so.

Starting in the Super Stocks for the third time this year, Tony Kinkade beat out Tyson Talkington and Dale Daffer for the victory. Daffer quadrupled his lead in the tightest class at the speedway; his 38 points boosted his total to 239, 4 points ahead of Ron Moffatt, who finished sixth for 35 points.

Nine drivers competed in the Super Stock race, a high for the season in a class which was not run several times earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, only four drivers ran in the Micro Sprints, with Blaze Silva winning for the first time this season. Points leader Eddie Chacon finished in second place, opening up a 40-point lead over Jason Funk, who did not run. Danielle Banks finished third and Chase Silva finished fourth.

Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 24, with Mini Stocks, Super Stocks, Coupes, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Mods and Micro Sprints on tap. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for over 55, $6 for children 6 to 14 and free for children 5 and under. A family six-pack for two adults and four kids under 14 is available for $30. Racing starts at 7 p.m.