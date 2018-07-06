Ward, Wyatt, King maintain Pahrump Valley Speedway points leads

Gary Wyatt and Jared Ward extended their points lead in their divisions with victories June 23 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.
Wyatt took a 12-point lead over Arlie Daniel into the night, and his first-place finish in the Bomber class combined with Daniel’s third-place showing gave him a little more breathing room. Michael Reaper, who placed second, was not among the top 10 in points, while Steve Dinerstein, who finished fourth, maintained his hold on third place.
The top three Bomber drivers are well ahead of the rest of the division.
As for Ward, he will take an expanded lead into the next night of racing. He was 53 points ahead of Aaron Smith and more than 100 points ahead of the rest of the Hobby Stock division, and while he finished first, sixth-place driver Robert Gannon took second and Doug Murphy, who started the night in 13th place, finished third.
Clifton King and Scott Brady went into the night locked in a tight battle atop the Sport Mod division, with Brady Gladd and Alex Murphy close behind. King and Brady helped themselves by placing first and second, respectively.
Jason Pike’s third-place showing in the Modifieds was enough to enlarge his lead. Austin Kiefer won his second consecutive feature in the division and will move up from 13th place, but he started the night 252 points behind Pike. Second-place finisher Rick Durica was tied for 10th going in.
Pike’s son, Jake, finished well back in ninth, but he was solidly in second, only 13 points behind his father, and will go into this Saturday’s racing program in the same position.
Derek Rosse helped himself in a big way in the Dwarf division. He had trailed Evan Moentenich by 20 points but he won the June 23 race while Moentenich finished fifth.
R.J. Smotherman’s win in Mini Stocks helped his position in the standings. He went into the evening tied for third, 97 points behind leader Aiden Murphy. He won’t gain too much ground on Murphy, who finished second, but he will gain ground on second-place Haylee Little, who finished fourth.
Natasha Pooler will hold on to her lead in the Coupe division after finishing second, one spot ahead of Michael DeCroft, who is also right behind Pooler in the season standings.
The next racing night will be Saturday, July 7, with racing starting at 7 p.m.
Pahrump Valley Speedway Points Leaders
(Through races of June 9)
Modified: 1. Jason Pike 340; 2. Jake Pike 327; 3. Mike Wells 240; 4. Bryan Wulfenstein 177; 5. Jon Mitchell Jr. 162; 6. Brad Hopkins 141; 7. James Thibodeaux 112; 8. Rich Horibe 110; 9. Josh Stringer 105; 10. Corben Sabers 100.
Sport Mod: 1. Clifton King 254; 2. Scott Brady 248; 3. Brady Gladd 139; 4. Alex Murphy 233; 5. Donald Riley 170; 6. David Belcher 162; 7. Nicholas Heilman 136; 8. Chuck Trastor 100; 9. Joel Dean 98; 10. Austin Keifer 35.
Super Stock: 1. Rafael Flores 166; 2. Aaron Keller 129; 3. Dan Snowden 106; 4. Jerry Buesig 100; 5. Dale Daffern 99; 6. Justin Wall 94; 7. Jim Wulfenstein 70; 8. Alex Williams 65; 9. Matt Belcher 62; 10. Brandon Madan 33.
Mini Stock: 1. Aiden Murphy 309; 2. Haylee Little 237; 3. Brett Gamble and R.J. Smotherman 212; 5. Tom Peticolas 205; 6. Ryan Howard 164; 7. Anthony Broadhead 141; 8. Alex Murphy and Robert Pearson 107; 10. Gege Murphy 102.
Coupe: 1. Natasha Pooler 317; 2. Michael DeCroft 296; 3. Chris Hansen 226; 4. Allen Lokey 135; 5. Anthony Broadhead 100; 6. Michael Johnson 96; 7. Robert Smotherman 36; 8. Ian Blanton 34; 9. Dee Hansen 33; 10. Jeri Patrick 32.
Micro Sprint: 1. Jason Funk 136; 2. Eddie Chacon 133; 3. Ray Garnica 130; 4. Evil Pruitt 127; 5. Raun Silva 34; 6. Clint Silva 33; 7. Shaun Moore 32; 8. Chance Garnica and Brian Hall 31.
Dwarf: 1. Evan Moentenich 94; 2. Derek Rosse 74; 3. Mac Marmon and Cecilia Dillie 71; 5. James Lasiter 36; 6. Ryan Parker 35; 7. Ridge Abbott and Billy Kalogeras 34; 9. Dustin Loughton 32; 10. Mark Hammell 31.
Bomber: 1. Gary Wyatt 271; 2. Arlie Daniel 259; 3. Steve Dinerstein 188; 4. Justin Griffiths 62; 5. Alex Williams 35; 6. Cory Layne and Michael Risflen 34; 8. Ken Harrington, Billy Grasser and Eli Bliss 32.
Hobby Stock: 1. Jared Ward 283; 2. Aaron Smith 230; 3. Anthony Broadhead 171; 4. Jeff Murphy 169; 5. Eric Hallett 129; 6. Robert Gannon 128; 7. Tyler Murphy 98; 8. Ken Harrington 71; 9. Alex Murphy 67; 10. Dave Palmer 64.