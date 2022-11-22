What’s ahead for the Pahrump Valley basketball teams

The Pahrump Valley boys and girls basketball teams will play in multiple early season tournaments to kick off their 2022-23 season.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Trojan guard Tayla Wombaker (2) attempts a 3-point shot during Pahrump Valley's state semifinals game against Lowry High School on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley guard Robert Simms (11) drives past a Virgin Valley defender in their game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

The Lady Trojans begin their season with two mid-week matchups against Legacy and Losee high schools.

Pahrump Valley had a successful 2021-22 season, however, they fell just short of winning hardware.

Head coach Bob Hopkins led the team to a 26-3 overall record and a 10-0 league record in the 3A Mountain division. The Trojans won their first two rounds in the Southern Regional tournament by an average of 28.5 points per game.

They faced the Moapa Valley Pirates in the regional championship and were defeated by a score of 35-29.

The Trojans were knocked out of the playoffs with a first-round loss to Lowry in the state championship tournament.

The team will enter this season without their leader from last year, Tayla Wombaker, who graduated in the spring of 2022. She averaged 12.7 points per game and 4.6 steals per game, both were the highest on the team.

The Lady Trojans will be looking to Kailani Martinez and Adryana Avena, the second and third highest scorers from last year’s team with 8.5 and 7.8 points per game, respectively.

On the boys side, second-year head coach David Wilson is trying to lead the team back to the playoffs for the second straight season.

Wilson guided the Trojans to their first double-digit win season since the 2007-08 season, when the Trojans went 16-13, and he led the Trojans to their first playoff appearance since the 2008-09 season.

Pahrump Valley finished with a 12-12 record for the season, including a 7-5 league record. They received the No. 6 seed heading into the regional tournament.

The boys team will begin their season next Thursday, Dec. 1, with a home matchup against the Losee Lions.

Both teams will participate in the 2A/3A challenge at Virgin Valley High School on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3. There, they will each have four games comprised of teams mixed from the 3A and 2A divisions.

The boys team will play in a second tournament in Bullhead City, Arizona when they go down for the Holiday Shootout. The tournament will start on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and end on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The girls team will participate in two other tournaments in December.

They’ll play in the 2-day Clash at the Oasis tournament being hosted by Desert Oasis High School on Dec. 9-10. After taking a quick break, the Lady Trojans will be back on the court for a tournament at Green Valley High School.

The four-day tournament will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and will finish on Friday, Dec. 30.

