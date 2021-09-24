Wildcats take down Wolf Pack with a big fourth quarter

The Nevada Wolf Pack got their first loss of the season, 17-38, when they traveled to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.

Nevada QB Carson Strong had a game-high 262 passing yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. He was also sacked three times in the game, which was the most for one game this season.

Senior wide receiver Romeo Doubs was Strong’s favorite target for the day. Doubs had season highs in both catches and yards. He finished with seven catches for 121 yards. Nevada’s rushing game combined for just 25 yards for the game, but they were able to get a one-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Devonte Lee.

Nevada showed some resilience in the first three quarters. They were able to come back from a 17-7 deficit to tie the game at 17 before the end of the third quarter. However, the fourth quarter belonged to the Wildcats.

KSU scored touchdowns on all three of their fourth quarter possessions, including two rushing touchdowns by sophomore quarterback Will Howard. Howard finished with 179 total yards on the day, with three touchdowns scored.

Wildcats star running back Deuce Vaughn also added a rushing touchdown of his own to go along with his 127 rushing yards on 23 carries.

The Wolf Pack are off this week as they have a bye week. They open their conference schedule on Saturday, Oct. 2 when they travel to Boise State to take on the Broncos.

The Broncos are currently 1-2 on the season after losing a nail-biter, 21-20, to Oklahoma State last weekend. They head to Logan, Utah this week to start their conference play against the Utah State Aggies.

BSU’s starting quarterback Hank Backmeier has 845 passing yards and five touchdowns on the season. His biggest target has been senior wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who has 20 catches for 335 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The kickoff time for the Nevada vs. Boise State game has not been announced as of yet.

