Winning streak snapped: Lady Trojans drop 2 in a row

The Pahrump Valley softball team has hit a lull following the end of their 3-game winning streak that was snapped last week by the Needles Mustangs.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior pitcher Cat Sandoval (2) delivering a pitch during Pahrump Valley's 15-2 win over the Valley Vikings.

The Pahrump Valley softball team has hit a lull following the end of their 3-game winning streak that was snapped last week by the Needles Mustangs.

The Lady Trojans went into their matchup with the Mustangs after three straight home wins against Valley, Legacy and Desert Pines high schools.

Those three wins came in a string of great play from Pahrump as they won five of seven games during that time.

However, the Lady Trojans were knocked down in their road game against Needles last Wednesday, April 5.

Senior Cat Sandoval got the start for Pahrump against Needles.

She pitched a complete game, but was roughed up in the process.

Sandoval gave up 10 runs on 10 hits in five innings of work. She managed to strike out just two Mustang batters in the game.

At the plate, Sandoval had the only hit for the Lady Trojans as they were shut out 10-0 in their first road game in over two weeks.

Following the game against the Mustangs, Pahrump had a week off before hitting the road again this Wednesday. This time it was to league rival Boulder City.

This week’s game went much better than the Trojans’ game against Needles, however, Pahrump still came away with a loss.

Sandoval started the second game in a row for Pahrump. She pitched six innings, giving up three runs on just two hits in the game and struck out four Eagle batters.

The Eagles held a 1-0 lead going into the bottom half of the fifth inning. They were able to bring in two runs with the bases loaded to take a 3-0 lead.

Pahrump could only muster up three hits in the game against Boulder City’s Payton Rogers.

Rogers struck out 14 batters in her seven innings pitched.

Seniors Jazmine Aldana, Shania Hopkins and Haven Nelson each got a hit against Rogers in Wednesday’s game.

All three hits were singles for the Lady Trojans.

Neither team would score the rest of the way as the Lady Eagles would come away with the 3-0 victory.

Pahrump Valley’s record this season drops to 6-10 on the year and 3-2 in league play.

With just six games remaining in the season – five of which are league games – the Lady Trojans are hoping to catch fire and get back on a winning streak.

They’re currently sitting in second place in the Mountain League standings behind Boulder City who is 5-1 in league play.

Pahrump will be back in action this Saturday, April 15, when they travel to the Las Vegas Valley to face off against the SLAM Nevada Bulls.

With SLAM Nevada holding a 3-3 league record, Saturday’s game is very important in the league standings. A Pahrump win, and they stay in second place. A SLAM win and the Trojans will drop to third place in the Mountain League standings.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.