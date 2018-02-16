Winter Olympics open for wagering at Nevada sports books

The Winter Olympics are open for wagering at Nevada sports books for the first time in 20 years.
The U.S. hasn’t won a gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980. It won’t take a miracle to win one this year — when the NHL won’t participate — but the odds are against the Americans. Literally.
The U.S. is the 10-1 fifth choice to win the gold at the Pyeongchang Games, which opened Feb. 9 in South Korea.
The Olympic athletes from Russia are the minus 110 favorites, followed by Canada (2-1), Sweden (7-2), Finland (8-1) and the Czech Republic (10-1).
Betting on the Olympics was banned in 2001, but the ban was lifted before the 2016 Rio Summer Games.
While not having NHL players is expected to hurt the Olympic betting handle, Westgate sports book manager John Murray said he still expects to write a decent amount of money on hockey.
“Hockey is more popular in Las Vegas now than it ever has been (because of the Golden Knights),” he said. “We’ve had twice as many tickets on the U.S. as on any other team.”
U.S. favored in women’s hockey
The U.S. is the minus 110 favorite to win the women’s hockey gold medal and Canada is even money at William Hill sports book. The Americans, who have won four straight world championships, claimed the inaugural women’s gold medal in 1998 but Canada has won the last four.
The countries are widely expected to meet in the gold-medal game.
Norway expected to win most golds
Norway is the minus 160 favorite to win the most gold medals, Germany is 9-5 and the U.S. is 9-2. Canada is 12-1.
“We’ve had a good amount of tickets on Germany and the United States,” Murray said. “We only have three tickets on Canada.”
Besides hockey, the men’s and women’s snowboarding halfpipe events as of last week had generated the most action so far at the Westgate, which is taking Olympic wagers to win up to $5,000.
Winter Olympic betting
Odds posted at Westgate and William Hill sports books
To win most gold medals
Norway -160
Germany +180
United States +450
Canada 12-1
Netherlands 25-1
Field 25-1
South Korea 75-1
France 75-1
Switzerland 150-1
Men’s hockey
Olympic athletes from Russia -115
Canada +225
Sweden 4-1
Finland 10-1
Czech Republic 10-1
United States 12-1
Switzerland 35-1
Germany 75-1
Slovakia 100-1
Norway 125-1
South Korea 300-1
Slovenia 500-1
Women’s hockey
United States -110
Canada Even
Finland 14-1
Olympic Athletes from Russia 22-1
Sweden 25-1
Switzerland 100-1
Japan 500-1
North & South Korea 900-1