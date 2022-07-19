99°F
Woosley and Spear on the list of 300 bowlers at 500 Club event

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
July 19, 2022 - 11:47 am
 
Stock Photo Babs Woosley and Jim Spear each won their division at the 500 Club tournament on Saturday, July 16 at the Pahrump Nugget. Sixty-four bowlers participated in the event.

The Pahrump Nugget had a great turnout over the weekend as they hosted the 500 Club’s July event on Saturday afternoon.

Sixty-four bowlers participated in the 8-pin, no-tap singles event.

There were 31 bowlers in the women’s division and 33 bowlers in the groupies’ division.

Babs Woosley went home with the highest overall score of the tournament and the top spot in the women’s division.

Woosley bowled games of 300, 246 and 256, to go along with a handicap score of 294, for a total score of 1,096.

Her 300 game was one of four bowled by the women.

Second-place finisher in the women’s division, Fran Gobbi, also had a perfect 300 game. She finished with scores of 277, 296 and 300, in addition to her handicap score of 294, to end the day with a final score of 1,064.

Gobbi and fourth-place finisher Peggy Rhoads were the only women to score at least 275 points in all of their games during the tournament.

In third place in the women’s division was Yun Wolfgang, who finished with a total score of 1,046 points.

Wolfgang bowled games of 300, 276 and 254 and had a handicap score of 216.

The final four finishers in prize positions for the women were Rhoads, who finished with a total score of 1,043, Jan Sawyer, who finished with a total score of 982, Debbie Varner, who finished with a score of 974, and Dottie Cole, who finished with a total score of 964.

The top seven finishers split the prize pot of $301.50.

In the Groupies division, eight bowlers finished with a 300 game, including Jim Spear and George Smith, who finished in first and second place.

Spear came in first place of the Groupies with a total score of 1,072. He bowled games of 300, 277 and 296. He also had a handicap score of 199 to go along with his game scores.

Smith finished in second place for the Groupies. He bowled games of 241, 300 and 277, in addition to his handicap score of 210, for a total score of 1,028 in the tournament.

Larry Tobey rounded out the top three spots with his third-place finish. He ended the tournament with games of 278, 276 and 228. Adding in his handicap score of 197, Tobey finished with a total score of 979 points, beating out Walt Kuver by just two points.

Kuver, who finished with 977 points, David Mathias, who finished with 964 points, Mark Hansen, who finished with 955 points, Ralph Johnson, who finished with 955 points, and Frank Medina, who finished with 949 points, closed out the prize winning spots for the Groupies division.

The eight bowlers split a prize pot of $314.50.

Kuver, Hansen, Medina, Derek Correa, Larry Attebery and Scott Klinger all bowled 300 games in the Groupies.

Following the tournament, the scratch side pot bonus paid out to four bowlers.

Kuver took first place with his 3-game score of 845. He was followed by Hansen, who had a 3-game total of 791, Charity Musial, who had a 3-game total of 779, and Correa, who had a 3-game total of 778.

The four bowlers split the $80 pot.

Katherine Bishop, the 500 Club’s secretary/treasurer, would like to give a big thank you to Phyllis Hall and Jeri Riley for helping with the tournament. She would also like to give a huge thank you to the anonymous donor who donated $200 to the prize pool.

The next 500 Club event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. This event will be a certified singles 9-pin no-tap tournament. There will also be a combined side pot offered.

Bishop and Carol Padilla will be the directors of the tournament.

Contact Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

